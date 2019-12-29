U.S. Women’s soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris have reached their wedding goal, tying the knot on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Krieger, 35, and Harris, 34, said their “I do’s” in a romantic ceremony in front of family and friends at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, Florida, according to PEOPLE.

They used wedding planner Sara Lowell and singer Kina Grannis performed for the athletes’ walk down the aisle.

Krieger told PEOPLE about the wedding venue, “It was this kind of Mediterranean castle-like vibe right on the water, this European-type vibe that we were going for. Right when we walked in we were like, ‘Oh my God. We love this and everyone else was going to love this and this is just … This is it.’ ”

Goalie Harris said she and her girlfriend wanted to create “an environment where it was a very classic and clean and modern and just really sharp and almost in a magical way…So right off the bat, we excluded anything rustic, anything barn door, anything that had that kind of aesthetic.”

The couple, who were together for nine years before getting engaged, dressed up traditionally for their big day.

According to Vogue, Harris got fitted for a tuxedo at the Thom Browne showroom in New York a month ago.

For the ceremony, Harris wowed onlookers in the black silk faille tuxedo with an organza and beaded overlay in an argyle pattern.

Kriger wore a wedding gown by Pronovias.

Harris told the magazine, “It took me a while to come to terms with what marriage looked like for us. I think it should be unique to each couple, and Ali and I spent a lot of time discussing what principles we wanted to align with and guide our way through life because it’s so challenging, and we wanted to do it once, and we want to do right by each other.”

The ladies’ wedding rings were by Great Heights, a company that is supportive towards “equality and LGBTQ marriage rights,” Krieger noted.

The two have played for the American national team together and Harris has said, “When we’re at work, we’re there to work. I’m her teammate. So if she wants to come to me for something, I’m gonna give her the real answer, the accountability answer. And then when we’re at home, that’s our time to be at home, and then soccer doesn’t walk through the front door.”

The two started dating when they met playing for the U.S. National Team in 2010 and now compete for the Orlando Pride.

Krieger and Harris hope to share a “dream honeymoon” in a tropical locale after the 2020 Olympics.