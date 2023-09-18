Your tip
Ariana Grande Files for Divorce from Husband Dalton Gomez of 2 Years, Singer Has ‘Iron-Clad’ Prenuptial Agreement

ariana grande husband dalton pp
Source: mega;@arianagrande/instagram
Sep. 18 2023, Updated 1:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ariana Grande and her estranged husband Dalton Gomez have filed for divorce weeks after announcing their split, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Grande hired powerhouse attorney Laura Wasser, who has repped Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera, Dr. Dre, Johnny Depp and countless others, to handle the divorce. The singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

ariana grande married dalton gomez
Source: @arianagrande/instagram

Dalton filed his response moments later. Sources said the two planned to file their paperwork at the same time.

Another insider said Grande had an “iron-clad” prenuptial agreement that she asked be enforced. However, sources told TMZ that Grande will write her ex a one-time lump sum.

ariana grande dalton gomez
Source: @arianagrande/instagram

The date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023. A source said the divorce took a while to be filed because “they’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Grande hit it off with her co-star Ethan Slater filming the movie Wicked overseas. A couple of months later, the two broke off their respective marriages.

Sources close to Grande and Slater claim there was no overlap and neither cheated.

MORE ON:
Ariana Grande
ariana grande dating wicked ethan slater divorce dalton
Source: mega
Slater’s wife Lilly Jay claimed she was blindsided by the news. Grande had reportedly hung out with Slater and Jay with their new baby before starting their romance.

On July 29, Slater filed for divorce from Jay in New York.

ariana grande mega
Source: mega

Jay spoke out after the split telling Page Six, “[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.”

At the time, sources claimed that Slater was frustrated with Jay speaking out but was “trying to take the high road.”

Recently, TMZ reported that Grande and Slater have not seen each other in weeks due to the actor being preoccupied with his estranged wife and newborn.

Another report in Daily Mail claimed the two were currently living together in New York after he booked a theater gig.

