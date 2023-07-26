Ariana Grande’s New BF Ethan Slater’s Wife Lilly Jay ‘Devastated’ by Actor's Romance With Pop Star, Feels ‘Betrayed’

Ariana Grande’s new boyfriend Ethan Slater’s estranged wife has been left reeling after her family was broken apart after the actor left her and started dating the singer weeks later, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, Lilly Jay — who has been married to Slater since 2018 — is furious with Slater for deciding to break up their family. The two have been a couple since high school.