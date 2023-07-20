Thank U, Next: Ariana Grande Dating Married 'Wicked' Costar Ethan Slater As Dalton Gomez Divorce Looms
Dalton, who? Ariana Grande has already moved on. The 30-year-old singer is dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater amid her separation from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Grande and Slater have been working side-by-side in Australia and England for nearly a year for the film adaption of the Broadway musical. The superstar plays Glinda the Good Witch, while Slater, 31, is Boq.
The relationship is new, with insiders telling TMZ Grande and Slater recently started dating amid her inevitable divorce from Gomez.
FYI — Slater is married, like Grande, but he's allegedly separated from his wife, Lilly Jay. The two welcomed a child last year, but the insider shared that Slater and Grande did not start dating until they separated from their significant others.
We've reached out to Grande's rep for comment.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the 7 Rings singer's busy schedule and the distance while filming added to her marriage troubles.
"The movie has completely taken over her life," a source spilled in June. "Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain."
Gomez made a last-ditch effort to save their failing relationship by going across the pond to spend time with Grande in January. Photos obtained by this outlet showed the then-couple strolling through the London streets. They appeared happy, but RadarOnline.com learned that her commitment to her Wicked role added to the troubled marriage tension.
"She tries not to speak unless she is filming to preserve her voice, so they hardly talk to each other, either," the source said, adding the two tried to keep in touch via phone.
Grande's husband's patience with the ambitious star wore out over time.
"While Dalton is used to her career being a priority, his patience has worn thin. He just wants his partner back," our source said last month.
Their marriage has allegedly been over since January, with the pair reconciling once, to no avail. Grande shocked the world when she wed Gomez in a super secret at-home ceremony in May 2021, just months after revealing their engagement.
Before marrying the real estate agent, the Grammy winner was engaged to Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson.