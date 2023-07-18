Last Straw: Ariana Grande's Marriage Ended When She Left Dalton Gomez to Film 'Wicked' as He Struggled With Her Fame

Gomez and Grande first hooked up in 2020. Thanks to pandemic restrictions, the pair were all consumed with each other. That dynamic quickly changed when Hollywood was given the green light to restart productions and Grande got back to work.

After landing the dream role in the film adaptation of Wicked, Grande left the country — and her real estate agent husband — to begin work on the project.

"The movie has completely taken over her life," a source told RadarOnline.com last month. "Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain."