Last Straw: Ariana Grande's Marriage Ended When She Left Dalton Gomez to Film 'Wicked' as He Struggled With Her Fame
Trouble in married paradise began for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez when she left him to film Wicked, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet exclusively reported, sources revealed that Grande's fame and busy schedule in a post-pandemic world was too much for Gomez to handle. While the singer was booked and busy in England and Australia, Gomez struggled to come to terms with being married to one of the world's biggest celebrities.
Gomez and Grande first hooked up in 2020. Thanks to pandemic restrictions, the pair were all consumed with each other. That dynamic quickly changed when Hollywood was given the green light to restart productions and Grande got back to work.
After landing the dream role in the film adaptation of Wicked, Grande left the country — and her real estate agent husband — to begin work on the project.
"The movie has completely taken over her life," a source told RadarOnline.com last month. "Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain."
While some celebrity couples are used to the strain of traveling, insiders claimed Gomez wasn't prepared for the impact his wife's career had on their marriage.
In addition to the physical distance between them, the role required the Thank U, Next singer to alter how she spent her time with Gomez when they reunited.
"She tries not to speak unless she is filming to preserve her voice, so they hardly talk to each other, either," the insider shared.
While it appeared Wicked was the last straw for Gomez, he struggled to adjust to Grande's life in the public eye even before she left for filming. Sources claimed Gomez often questioned why Grande needed her security detail with them on outings around town, which she insisted on.
Grande left for England in December 2022 — and by January, the two were separated, according to TMZ.
While the estranged couple were on friendly terms, they lived separately from each other for several months until they decided to give their marriage one last shot. The reconciliation attempt lasted two weeks before they called it quits for good.
Insiders revealed that Gomez and Grande were "shocked" that more fans hadn't put two-and-two together before their split made headlines, especially given his feelings towards her A-list lifestyle.
Despite their split, it appeared the real estate agent was fairing well and reportedly already dating new people.