Ariana Grande's Friends Concerned Over Pop Star's Slim Figure, Fear Vegan Diet Has Been 'Taken To Extremes'
Ariana Grande's trim figure has loved ones concerned about her health, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned after the pop star addressed recent comments on her weight loss.
The pint-size songstress "has been a vegan for years, and there's nothing wrong with that," a source said. "But she seems to have taken it to extremes."
"She subsists on the bare minimum — like smoothies, kale, seeds, nuts, broccoli and tofu," added the source. "It's gotten to the point where her shoulder blades are poking out. There's very little flesh on her figure."
The Side to Side hitmaker has been busy shooting the musical Wicked in the U.K., and eyewitnesses said The Voice coach looked emaciated while leaving a London jazz club.
Grande recently spoke about the matter in a candid video to clear the air.
"I don't do this often. I don't like it, I'm not good at it," she told fans on TikTok. "But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body, and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to."
"I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies — no matter what," the star continued, noting that some are seemingly well-intentioned.
"Healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy, I don't… We just shouldn't," Grande added. "We should really work towards not doing that as much."
Grande said there are "many different ways" to look healthy and beautiful, adding that people have been comparing her current physique to the one she had while "on a lot of antidepressants" and "drinking on them and eating poorly."
Earlier this week, the Thank U, Next singer was spotted in full costume as Glinda The Good Witch for the first time, wearing a sparkling pink gown with a glittering crown and wand to match.
Grande snagged the coveted role over other talented actresses including Reneé Rapp, Taylor Louderman, Dove Cameron, and Amanda Seyfried.