Cazzie David Recalls ‘Screaming in Agony’ After Pete Davidson Moved on With Ariana Grande The actress recalled finding out about her ex's new relationship.

When Cazzie David found out her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, had moved on with Ariana Grande two days after their split, she was upset.

The actress, 26, detailed her account of their split in the newly released book of essays No One Asked for This. According to David, they took a break in May 2018 after two years together because she couldn’t convince the Saturday Night Live actor that she loved him. The daughter of comedian Larry David also told the Los Angeles Times that she was afraid to give Davidson, 26, space because “previously, self-harm and suicide threats had come about from trivial circumstances.”

Eventually David said she needed a “break” from the relationship. After realizing she had made a mistake, David called the King of Staten Island star two days later, but he had since moved on. In fact, David claimed that the Big Time Adolescence actor said he was “the happiest he had ever been” before making their split final via text message. She later learned that Davidson had started a high-profile relationship with Grande, 27. They went on to get engaged in June 2018, after weeks of dating, but eventually called it quits in October 2018.

David “shook uncontrollably” in her dad’s arms “for the entire flight” to her sister’s college graduation after finding out about Davidson and Grande, according to the L.A. Times. After falling asleep in their hotel room, David recalled waking up and “screaming in agony.”

Her dad responded with, “CAZZIE, COME ON! YOUR ANCESTORS SURVIVED THE HOLOCAUST!”

Looking back, David called the entire situation a “really pivotal moment.”