Ariana Grande and Her Boyfriend Ethan Slater 'Spending Time Apart' While He 'Work Things Out' With His Wife

By:

Jul. 29 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, are allegedly "spending time apart" from one another while the Broadway actor "works things out" with his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources with direct knowledge, Ariana and Ethan have been in different cities for several weeks. Ethan is currently in New York, trying to navigate the end of his marriage. Meanwhile, the Stuck to U singer has been giving him space to sort things out.

Source: mega
The source told TMZ that Ariana is coming to Los Angeles this weekend. They made it clear that she and Ethan want to see each other but that it's "not in the cards for the immediate future."

According to the source, Ethan's main focus right now is working things out with Lilly, with whom he shares a child.

The 31-year-old Broadway actor "desperately" wants to co-parent his baby son with his estranged wife. Consequently, he and Lilly have reportedly been engaging in daily conversations, mostly revolving around their little boy.

The Broadway performer's wife recently broke her silence about her husband's romance with the Someone Like U singer claiming that their family was just "collateral damage."

"[Jay is] rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn't do anything wrong," an insider claimed.

Other sources cast doubt on that timeline as one told the Daily Mail that Ariana supposedly hung out with Jay and her newborn on several occasions while she was allegedly carried on a romance with Slater. The insiders claimed that the pop star even told those around her how much she "wanted a baby one day" after bonding with Slater's little one.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the pop star turned 'Glinda the Good Witch' was spotted with her arm around her co-star while celebrating her 30th birthday just weeks before her secret romance came to light.

At one point during the night, "Ariana was sitting next to Ethan and [they were with] another woman, who looked like an assistant or a PA, and another guy," one eyewitness detailed.

"They were eating breakfast and they wanted to take a picture of a poached egg that got dropped on the floor by a waitress as she was bringing it over to them. Ariana said it looked cute."

Ariana called it quits with her husband, Dalton Gomez, back in January, with sources close to the couple blaming the Wicked production for their split.

"The movie has completely taken over her life," a source exclusively told RadarOnline.

"Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain," the insider continued.

"While Dalton is used to her career being a priority, his patience has worn thin. He just wants his partner back."

