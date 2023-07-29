Ariana Grande and Her Boyfriend Ethan Slater 'Spending Time Apart' While He 'Work Things Out' With His Wife

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, are allegedly "spending time apart" from one another while the Broadway actor "works things out" with his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources with direct knowledge, Ariana and Ethan have been in different cities for several weeks. Ethan is currently in New York, trying to navigate the end of his marriage. Meanwhile, the Stuck to U singer has been giving him space to sort things out.