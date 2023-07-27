'Just Collateral Damage': Ethan Slater's 'Devastated' Wife Slams Ariana Grande After Pop Star 'Hung Out' With Their Family During Alleged Affair

"[Ariana's] the story really. Not a girl's girl," Jay said of the pop star. "The story is her and Dalton [Gomez]," she added, referencing Grande's recent split from her husband of two years. The Save Your Tears singer and real estate agent tied the knot in May 2021.

Page Six reported that Grande and Slater, her Wicked costar, began dating months ago after the two had already separated from their spouses.

"[Jay is] rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn't do anything wrong," an insider claimed.