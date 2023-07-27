'Just Collateral Damage': Ethan Slater's 'Devastated' Wife Slams Ariana Grande After Pop Star 'Hung Out' With Their Family During Alleged Affair
Ethan Slater's estranged wife, Lilly Jay, broke her silence about the Broadway performer's budding romance with Ariana Grande on the heels of their recent separation, RadarOnline.com has learned, saying her family was "just collateral damage."
Jay was eager to share her side of the story less than 24 hours after Slater filed for divorce, marking the end to the couple's four-year union and 10-year relationship after welcoming a child together, their son, in August 2022.
"[Ariana's] the story really. Not a girl's girl," Jay said of the pop star. "The story is her and Dalton [Gomez]," she added, referencing Grande's recent split from her husband of two years. The Save Your Tears singer and real estate agent tied the knot in May 2021.
Page Six reported that Grande and Slater, her Wicked costar, began dating months ago after the two had already separated from their spouses.
"[Jay is] rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn't do anything wrong," an insider claimed.
Other sources cast doubt on that timeline as one told Daily Mail that Grande supposedly hung out with Jay and her newborn on several occasions while she was allegedly carried on a romance with Slater. The insiders claimed that Grande even told those around her how much she "wanted a baby one day" after bonding with Slater's little one.
According to reports, Grande and Gomez have been riding solo since January and are headed toward divorce. Now that Slater has pulled the plug on his marriage, Jay told the outlet that she is focused on raising their infant son and being "a good mom."
- Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Ethan Slater Files for Divorce From Wife After Relationship With Singer Goes Public
- Ariana Grande’s New BF Ethan Slater’s Wife Lilly Jay ‘Devastated’ by Actor's Romance With Pop Star, Feels ‘Betrayed’
- Thank U, Next: Ariana Grande Dating Married 'Wicked' Costar Ethan Slater As Dalton Gomez Divorce Looms
Grande was previously cast in the coveted role of Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked, where she grew close to Slater, a Tony Award nominee for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.
Insiders said her busy schedule and fame undoubtedly put a major strain on Grande's connection with her soon-to-be ex-husband, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported.
"The movie has completely taken over her life," said a source. "Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat."
The insider added, "She tries not to speak unless she is filming to preserve her voice, so [Grande and Gomez] hardly talk to each other, either."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Grande paid tribute to Dalton on their second wedding anniversary in May, gushing, "I love him so."
Around that time, Slater also shared a heartfelt message to his wife. "Happy first Mother's Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world," he wrote alongside photos. "From me and this little guy."