Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Ethan Slater Files for Divorce From Wife After Relationship With Singer Goes Public

ariana grandes boyfriend ethan slater files for divorce
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 26 2023, Published 7:57 p.m. ET

It's over for Ariana Grande's boyfriend and his "devastated" wife. Ethan Slater, who stars alongside Grande in the upcoming film adaption of Wicked, filed for divorce from Lilly Jay on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The news comes less than one week since Slater's relationship with the pop star went public.

ariana grande dating wicked ethan slater divorce dalton
Source: Mega

The legal documents obtained by TMZ, the reason for their split was not given — but it's not hard to recognize the problem.

Slater married Jay, who was his high school sweetheart, in 2018. They welcomed their only child, a son, last year, so custody will likely be an issue.

Sources shared that Jay feels “betrayed” and “heartbroken" that Slater said thank u, next.

"It's understandable that emotions are high and it's hard seeing your ex move on, especially in such a public way, and her friends are trying to protect her. But Ari and Ethan are just trying to lay low and be respectful of their exes as they pursue this new relationship," another insider said.

ariana grandes boyfriend ethan slater files for divorce
Source: Mega
Grande and Slater grew close over the past year while filming Wicked, but sources claim the two did not start dating until they separated from their significant others.

While Slater made the official move to divorce his ex, Grande has not yet filed to end her marriage to Dalton Gomez.

MORE ON:
Ariana Grande
ariana grande marriage dalton problems career
Source: Mega
The pop star and her real estate husband's relationship has allegedly been over since January. The two wed in a secret at-home ceremony in May 2021, just months after revealing their engagement.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the 7 Rings singer's busy schedule and the distance while filming added to her marriage troubles.

ariana grande marriage dalton problems career
Source: Mega
"The movie has completely taken over her life," a source spilled in June. "Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain."

Gomez made a last-ditch effort to save their failing relationship by going across the pond to spend time with Grande in January. Photos obtained by this outlet showed the then-couple strolling through the London streets. They appeared happy, but RadarOnline.com learned that her commitment to her Wicked role added to the troubled marriage tension.

