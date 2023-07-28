Revealed: Ariana Grande Seen Celebrating 30th Birthday With Arm Around Ethan Slater at $500 Per-Night Soho Farmhouse Weeks Before Romance Came to Light

At one point during their getaway, "Ariana was sitting next to Ethan and [they were with] another woman, who looked like an assistant or a PA, and another guy," one eyewitness detailed.

"They were eating breakfast and they wanted to take a picture of a poached egg that got dropped on the floor by a waitress as she was bringing it over to them. Ariana said it looked cute," the insider added.

At the time, it was unknown that she had called it quits with husband Dalton Gomez. RadarOnline.com has learned they have been separated since January.