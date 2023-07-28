Revealed: Ariana Grande Seen Celebrating 30th Birthday With Arm Around Ethan Slater at $500 Per-Night Soho Farmhouse Weeks Before Romance Came to Light
Ariana Grande appeared to be in great spirits while celebrating her milestone 30th birthday alongside new boyfriend Ethan Slater just weeks before their secret romance came to light, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A photo published on Friday showed the pop star with her arm around a pal and the Broadway sensation, whom she grew close to on the set of Wicked, in which she portrays Glinda the Good Witch.
Ariana was sporting her signature blonde mane for the live action role and blissfully walking between Ethan and another guy friend while the group enjoyed a low-key trip at Soho Farmhouse in Chipping Norton. Cabins there are said to cost up to $500 a night.
Ethan was easily distinguishable with his red curly hair in the snapshot obtained by DailyMail.com.
At one point during their getaway, "Ariana was sitting next to Ethan and [they were with] another woman, who looked like an assistant or a PA, and another guy," one eyewitness detailed.
"They were eating breakfast and they wanted to take a picture of a poached egg that got dropped on the floor by a waitress as she was bringing it over to them. Ariana said it looked cute," the insider added.
At the time, it was unknown that she had called it quits with husband Dalton Gomez. RadarOnline.com has learned they have been separated since January.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported on how distance was apparently a factor in their demise. "The movie has completely taken over her life," said a source.
"Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain."
The real estate agent tried to be understanding of her busy schedule but felt left out in the months leading up to their split, tipsters added. "While Dalton is used to her career being a priority, his patience has worn thin. He just wants his partner back," one insider said.
As for Ethan and his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical star took a big step post-split by filing for divorce in New York on Thursday after four years of marriage and 10 years together. The pair were high school sweethearts.
Ethan and Lilly welcomed a son in August 2022 and are said to be committed to coparenting their little one as he moves on romantically with Ariana.
Lilly broke her silence in a statement this week, telling Page Six that her family is "just collateral damage."
"[Ariana's] the story really," Lilly shared July 27. "Not a girl's girl."