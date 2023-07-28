Ariana Grande’s BF Ethan Slater Talks to His Estranged Wife Lilly Jay After She Blasts Pop Star as ‘Not a Girl’s Girl’
Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater has been in contact with his estranged wife Lilly Jay after her media tour blasting the pop star over their new relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that since Slater and Jay split, he’s been in contact with her daily to talk about their 1-year-old son.
Yesterday, Jay spoke to multiple media outlets trashing Grande claiming the entertainer was “not a girl’s girl.”
“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” Jay told Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage.
She even claimed Grande had hung out with her and Slater while they were still together and even met their child.
She claimed to have been blindsided after learning Slater and Grande were in a relationship. The two have been married since 2018 but have been together since high school.
The relationship fell apart after Slater left to film Wicked in London with Grande. Sources close to the new couple have been adamant things did not turn romantic until AFTER they broke up with their respective spouses.
Grande has been married to a California realtor named Dalton Gomez since 2021. A divorce has yet to be filed.
After Jay spoke out publicly, Slater allegedly claimed up his ex and asked her about her actions. An insider claimed Jay told Slater she did not understand what it meant to be “on the record” with a reporter.
Sources said despite the contentious breakup Slater “desperately” wants to co-parent his 1-year-old child that he shares with Jay.
A pal told TMZ that the child spent a substantial amount of time in London with Slater after the marriage was called off.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, Slater filed for divorce from Jay in Los Angeles Superior Court.
A source close to Grande said, "It's understandable that emotions are high and it's hard seeing your ex move on, especially in such a public way, and her friends are trying to protect her. But Ari and Ethan are just trying to lay low and be respectful of their exes as they pursue this new relationship."