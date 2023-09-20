Your tip
Read The Divorce Petition Ariana Grande Slapped Ex Dalton Gomez With Demanding 'Iron-Clad' Prenup Be Enforced

Grande and Gomez simultaneously filed for divorce on September 18.

Sep. 20 2023, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande is moving forward with her split from estranged husband Dalton Gomez, and RadarOnline.com has obtained the divorce docs filed by the pop star earlier this week as the exes proceed with legally ending their union after two years of marriage.

Grande's filing lists the former couple's May 15, 2021 wedding date as well their date of separation, February 20, 2023, matching the court docs submitted by Gomez post-breakup.

The pop star's lawyer Laura Wasser cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

In her filing, the 34+35 hitmaker said they went their separate ways because of "irreconcilable differences." As for spousal support, Grande stated that was pursuant to the exes' prenuptial agreement.

Grande has amassed a $240 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth, while Gomez also found success of his own before the marriage as a real estate broker.

"There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Prenuptial Agreement," it was noted.

The former couple's date of separation is February 20, 2023.

Grande cited "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects" and "earnings and accumulations of petitioner before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation."

TMZ reported that despite their iron-clad prenup, Grande will likely still cut Gomez a check. Sources told the outlet that similar to Grande, he is now dating too.

The Thank U, Next singer recently started dating her married Wicked co-star Ethan Slater but it wasn't until after she separated from her husband, one insider told E! News. Slater has since filed for divorce from his estranged wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a child.

Jay said her family being broken up is "collateral damage."

"[Ariana's] the story really," she said on July 27. "Not a girl's girl."

The exes tied the knot in May 2021.

RadarOnline.com learned in June that Grande's hectic work schedule may have played a role in the pair's decision to call it quits.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Grande signed the docs to move forward with her divorce.

"The movie has completely taken over her life," one tipster shared about her role as Glinda. "Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain."

"She tries not to speak unless she is filming to preserve her voice, so they hardly talk to each other, either," added the source. "While Dalton is used to her career being a priority, his patience has worn thin. He just wants his partner back."

