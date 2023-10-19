Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Most Controversial Moments in 12 Clicks
Is Kim Zolciak Gambling Too Much?
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann made bombshell revelations in their respective divorce filings, highlighting their problems with money and gambling.
In Kroy's divorce documents, he alleged that his wife was a gambling addict who spent "substantial time and marital funds gambling" before they separated. It reportedly led her to fail in caring for their four children.
Their child Brielle Biermann seemingly hinted at the matriarch's gambling problem when she revealed they ended up at a Casino in North Carolina.
Kim also admitted to spending so much on slot machines that she once gambled enough money to purchase an RV.
"I would have been up a whole RV, actually, had I just stopped while I was ahead, but I just can't help it — I kind of broke even," she said in a confessional of a December 2020 episode of Don't Be Tardy. "Planet Hollywood and Caesar's, let's be honest, they do know us."
RadarOnline.com learned that she lost $30,000 at that time.
Meanwhile, TMZ reported this year that Kroy also owes a casino a whopping amount. Sky Warrior filed a legal claim that the former NFL star has an unpaid line of credit, which he used at the Baha Mar Casino in the Bahamas in 2021.
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Faced Financial Troubles
On April 11, a report confirmed that Kim and Kroy – who were slapped with a tax lien -- $1,147,834.67 to the IRS. They also faced a second lien for $15,104.72 in back taxes.
A Notice of Federal Tax Lien filed with the Department of Treasury disclosed that they missed tax payments in 2013, 2017 and 2018.
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Filed for Divorce
Kim and Kroy also have a rollercoaster ride in their ongoing divorce proceeding.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for a divorce in May; Kroy hit back with his own filing to dissolve their 12-year marriage. The pair decided to patch things up in July and canceled the initial filing.
In August, Kroy resubmitted the documents saying that their marriage was indeed irretrievably broken.
Kim Zolciak Gifted Her Daughter With a Handgun
When the family celebrated Brielle's 21st birthday in 2018, Kim got her a rose gold handgun.
TMZ shared a video of the moment, recording Brielle telling her mother she would not touch it because she was scared.
"You're moving out so it's time you figure it out... It's a very special one for you. It's rose gold," the matriarch continued.
Kim Zolciak's Daughter Wore an Electric Dog Collar
In 2016, then-14-year-old Ariana Biermann wore an electric dog collar. Kroy soon zapped her in exchange for hanging out with her friends.
Kim, who recorded and posted the video on Snapchat, said, "You like getting shocked, you psycho? You two are not right. Are you guys idiots?! Who does this? These two are not right, I'm not even playing."
The reality star received backlash over the controversial video.
Kim Zolciak Offered an NSFW Comment About John Legend's Show
Kim shocked fans when she joked about her daughter Brielle's willingness to give sexual favors to meet John Legend at his Atlanta concert in May 2017.
"@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL," she wrote on X.
Chrissy Teigen replied and told her not to blow anyone, promising to give them tickets even without the oral.
Kim suffered condemnation afterward, with fans telling her that she could have just gone on Ticketmaster and avoided pimping out her daughter for tickets.
- Kim Zolciak Caught Pulling Out Wads of Cash From Bitcoin ATM Twice After Ex Kroy Biermann Accused Her of Gambling Addiction
- Kim Zolciak and Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann ‘Living on Different Sides of Home’ After Alleged Punch: Sources
- 'Financial Devastation': Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Claims She's Using Money From Wig & Purse Sales to Fund Lavish Lifestyle While He Pays Home Bills
Kim Zolciak Wanted To Leave Her Estranged Husband a Long Time
After Kim's first divorce filing, a source told People she wanted to call it quits with Kroy even before their tax debt issues surfaced.
"She had not told anyone, not even family," the insider said. "She didn't tell anyone, even friends were kept in the dark. The money has been an issue."
Kim Zolciak Was Accused of Being a Racist
NeNe Leakes accused both Kim and Brielle of being racists after the daughter found "roaches" in her home. She explained in an episode of RHOA that Black people do not receive the word very well.
"That word 'roach' just ain't the word I needed to hear her saying," Leakes said. "It sounds very racial when you are speaking to an African-American person and talk about roaches, because people feel like you associated that with the ghetto or trash."
Meanwhile, Kim explained to Shereé Whitfield that she was the victim as she received death threats due to Leakes' allegations.
Kim Zolciak's Tour Bus Feud With NeNe Leakes
The girls' trip of the RHOA cast members turned physical when Kim and Leakes started fighting after the latter accused the former of mistreating her assistant, Sweetie. Bravo uploaded the clip of the whole bus fight, showing the costars' fight before their friendship "ended" afterward.
Kim Zolciak's Twitter Feuds
Kim and Kandi Burruss had a heated exchange on X war after the latter allegedly propositioned Kroy's estranged wife.
"I'm sick of these b------ lying on me. @Kimzolciak I have NEVER wanted you or your box," Burruss wrote. "And stop swearing on your kids while you're telling lies. Lying ass bitch. Somebody's really reaching for a permanent peach here... This is my house. You're just a visitor!"
Meanwhile, Kim did not hold back and responded, "If anybody is lying it's you @Kandi You and your husband are full on swingers f------ all kinds of girls and can NEVER admit it. And bitch if it weren't for me there would be no house. Remember I built this house!"
Kroy Biermann Wanted Kim Zolciak To Undergo Psych Evaluations
In Kroy's May filing, he requested a Motion for Psychological Evaluation of his estranged wife.
"During the parties' marriage, Respondent [Zolciak-Biermann] presented very troubling behavior which has accelerated in the months leading up to Petitioner's filing for divorce," the documents read.
According to his legal team, the evaluation would be in the best interest of all parties to determine Kim's potential mental issues.
Kroy Biermann's Abusive Behavior Accusations
Amid their messy divorce, Kim also accused Kroy of having abusive behavior that affected her and their kids.
In June, the TV personality's lawyer issued a statement to People claiming that the athlete's emotional and mental abuse took a toll on Kim for years.
"The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world, and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way," the statement continued.
Meanwhile, a 911 call obtained by RadarOnline.com recorded Kim's revelation that her husband allegedly threatened her and locked her out of their bedroom.