Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Most Controversial Moments in 12 Clicks

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann made bombshell revelations in their respective divorce filings, highlighting their problems with money and gambling.

In Kroy's divorce documents, he alleged that his wife was a gambling addict who spent "substantial time and marital funds gambling" before they separated. It reportedly led her to fail in caring for their four children.

Their child Brielle Biermann seemingly hinted at the matriarch's gambling problem when she revealed they ended up at a Casino in North Carolina.

Kim also admitted to spending so much on slot machines that she once gambled enough money to purchase an RV.

"I would have been up a whole RV, actually, had I just stopped while I was ahead, but I just can't help it — I kind of broke even," she said in a confessional of a December 2020 episode of Don't Be Tardy. "Planet Hollywood and Caesar's, let's be honest, they do know us."

RadarOnline.com learned that she lost $30,000 at that time.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported this year that Kroy also owes a casino a whopping amount. Sky Warrior filed a legal claim that the former NFL star has an unpaid line of credit, which he used at the Baha Mar Casino in the Bahamas in 2021.