Prosecutors Move to Dismiss Sexual Battery Charges Against Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson
Prosecutors are working to drop three felony charges of aggravated sexual battery against the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come nearly one year after Jackson Mahomes, 23, was accused of committing sexual battery against a woman at a Kansas City bar in February 2023, the prosecutors in the case requested that a judge dismiss the felony charges.
According to court documents released on Tuesday, the Johnson County District Attorney's Office said that Jackson’s alleged victim refused to cooperate with prosecutors regarding the case.
"The State is not seeking a continuance to continue to serve when she has made her lack of cooperation abundantly clear," the prosecutors wrote in their motion to dismiss on Tuesday.
Prosecutors also revealed that the woman “would say she has not been truthful to police” and that the February 2023 encounter with Jackson was “consensual.”
An affidavit signed by Jackson’s alleged victim also found that she "never contacted law enforcement when the alleged acts occurred" and that she allegedly planned to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights regarding the sexual battery case.
"I will not cooperate with the State of Kansas in prosecuting the matter before the Court," she wrote in November.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother was accused of grabbing and kissing a woman without her consent at a bar on February 25, 2023.
Jackson was arrested three months later on May 3 and charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery. He allegedly pushed a 19-year-old waiter at the bar shortly before the purported sexual battery transpired.
"Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context," Jackson’s lawyer said shortly after a video of the incident went viral online.
"Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context,” Jackson’s rep added. “We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."
Although prosecutors moved to dismiss the felony sexual battery charges against Jackson on Tuesday, they still reportedly plan to pursue misdemeanor charges against the 23-year-old in connection to allegations he shoved a waiter at the Kansas City bar on February 25, 2023.
Jackson is scheduled to appear in Johnson County court at 1:30 PM on Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.
“Like I said from the beginning, Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Jackson’s attorney, Brandon Davies, said in a statement shortly after prosecutors moved to dismiss the three felony charges.
“We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed,” Davies added. “The defense will reserve further comment until the remaining count is disposed of.”