Shaquille O'Neal Sued by Ex-Employee Who Claims NBA Legend and Production Company Stiffed Him

Wilson stated that he served as the former Los Angeles Lakers star's Community Relations Director from 1996 to 2006, during which time he met Parris.

Parris later recruited Wilson to work for Jersey Legends in 2019 "due to Plaintiff's knowledge of the entertainment industry and playwriting, scriptwriting, television, and screenwriting skills," according to the court docs.

The plaintiff said he took a "leap of faith" after being promised elevation by Parris, under the condition of him becoming an official partner with an 18 percent ownership interest in Jersey Legends. Wilson claimed they reached a legally binding verbal agreement in exchange for his services and knowledge.