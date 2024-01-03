Shaquille O'Neal Sued by Ex-Employee Who Claims NBA Legend and Production Company Stiffed Him
Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal and his Jersey Legends Productions have been sued by an ex-employee who claims he is owed money and got "duped with false representations and lies."
RadarOnline.com has learned that Donnie Wilson filed the complaint against O'Neal, his business partner and co-founder Michael Parris as well as Jersey Legend Productions in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Wilson stated that he served as the former Los Angeles Lakers star's Community Relations Director from 1996 to 2006, during which time he met Parris.
Parris later recruited Wilson to work for Jersey Legends in 2019 "due to Plaintiff's knowledge of the entertainment industry and playwriting, scriptwriting, television, and screenwriting skills," according to the court docs.
The plaintiff said he took a "leap of faith" after being promised elevation by Parris, under the condition of him becoming an official partner with an 18 percent ownership interest in Jersey Legends. Wilson claimed they reached a legally binding verbal agreement in exchange for his services and knowledge.
Wilson claimed he then assumed responsibilities as Head of Creative at the company where he contributed his talents to an Oscar-winning film, claiming he got paid for side work, like HBO, but not for the work done on Jersey Legends projects.
The docs claim that O'Neal knew Wilson "was going to be made part owner and would be taken care of in the end."
Wilson said he finally got the contract in writing in late 2022 and signed it, but O'Neal and Parris didn't do the same, allegedly because the company was in debt. Jersey Legends was later acquired by Authentic Brands Group, the lawsuit noted.
The plaintiff alleged breach of contract and numerous violations of labor codes and business and professional rules of conduct.
"Beyond the money owed, it's the personal aspect that cuts the deepest," Wilson stated. "Being considered family by Shaquille's loved ones, particularly Michael Parris' family, makes this betrayal feel like a sharp slap in the face. I feel deeply disappointed and let down."
O'Neal has yet to respond to the claims and RadarOnline.com has reached out to plaintiff's attorney Ron Zambrano for further comment.
"Shaquille O'Neal certainly can come across as everyone's best friend, just a big jovial guy, apparently until he owes you money," Zambrano shared in a statement.