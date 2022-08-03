‘Woke Censorship’: Epstein Lawyer Alan Dershowitz Slams The BBC As ‘McCarthyism’ In Wake Of Its Apology To Viewers For Interviewing Him

According to the prominent lawyer, the issue raises even bigger questions about media censorship, pointing to the BBC's apology for his appearance despite giving Maxwell's brother Ian Maxwell a platform.

"That benighted apology raises fundamental questions about the role of the media in reporting," he wrote. "Never before—with the exception of McCarthyism about which I will write shortly—have such principled lawyers been punished to the degree they have been recently."

"The complaint is that defenders of Maxwell shouldn’t be given air- time, only the alleged victims should—as they have been, with no complaints," Dershowitz wrote, adding, "This is a call for censorship and for only one side of a disputed accusation to be heard."