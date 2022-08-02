APM Monaco Jewelry Brand Brings Cote D'Azur 'Chic, Fashion & Style' To US

Long before that, shell beads were found on Mount Carmel, north of Jerusalem and close to the Mediterranean Sea, which are almost 100,000 years old.

At different epochs and in different parts of the world, various attributes were used as personal jewelry such as rings, bracelets, necklaces, or other ornaments made of precious metals, gemstones, or other, more handy materials.

Adorning oneself is in human nature and, despite evolving, will always be a part of human culture. In the meantime, multiple jewelry brands will serve humanity's eternal desire to adorn itself in various ways.