APM Monaco Jewelry Brand Brings Cote D'Azur 'Chic, Fashion & Style' To US
Jewelry has been part of our lives for millennia as a display of status, wealth, symbolism, or protection.
The habit of adorning a human body goes back to the most ancient registered find that dates 25,000 years; a simple necklace made of fish bones was found in a cave in Monaco.
Long before that, shell beads were found on Mount Carmel, north of Jerusalem and close to the Mediterranean Sea, which are almost 100,000 years old.
At different epochs and in different parts of the world, various attributes were used as personal jewelry such as rings, bracelets, necklaces, or other ornaments made of precious metals, gemstones, or other, more handy materials.
Adorning oneself is in human nature and, despite evolving, will always be a part of human culture. In the meantime, multiple jewelry brands will serve humanity's eternal desire to adorn itself in various ways.
Coincidentally with one of the first proven historical discoveries of jewelry some 25,000 years ago in the territory of today’s Monaco, this year, APM Monaco, a family-owned Monaco-based jewelry company, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in business in one of the most popular and wealthiest city-states, Monaco.
Famous for glamorous events such as the Monaco Yacht Show and the Monaco Grand Prix, APM Monaco was founded in the principality 40 years ago.
Where else does a jewelry business get a stronger inspiration if not in gorgeous, classy surroundings?
Inspired by Monaco’s savoir-vivre and elegance, APM Monaco collections are known for their immaculate and on-trend design, superb craftsmanship based upon years of the family’s manufacturing tradition, and affordability.