Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-assistant 'Quietly Waiting' to See if Name Appears in Upcoming Document Dump: Source

Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-assistant is “quietly waiting” to see if her name appears in the highly anticipated and bombshell document dump scheduled for this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come as more than 170 of Epstein’s closest associates are set to be exposed on Tuesday, the late sex offender’s former assistant – Sarah Kellen – is said to be “quietly waiting” to see if her name appears in the soon-to-be unsealed documents.