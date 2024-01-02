Your tip
Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-assistant 'Quietly Waiting' to See if Name Appears in Upcoming Document Dump: Source

Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-assistant is “quietly waiting” to see if her name appears in the bombshell document dump scheduled for this week.

Jan. 2 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

In a surprising development to come as more than 170 of Epstein's closest associates are set to be exposed on Tuesday, the late sex offender's former assistant – Sarah Kellen – is said to be "quietly waiting" to see if her name appears in the soon-to-be unsealed documents.

In a surprising development to come as more than 170 of Epstein’s closest associates are set to be exposed on Tuesday, the late sex offender’s former assistant – Sarah Kellen – is said to be “quietly waiting” to see if her name appears in the soon-to-be unsealed documents.

Source: MEGA

Sarah Kellen, 44, pictured here with Epstein confidante and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to an insider close to Kellen, Kellen was privy to many of Epstein’s infamous activities after she was hired as the billionaire power broker’s assistant in the early 2000’s.

Kellen, 44, allegedly scheduled the “massages” that Epstein used to sexually abuse his suspected victims.

“She had a front-row seat to the debauchery,” a source close to Epstein’s former assistant said this week, according to the New York Post. “What she knows would shock the world.”

“She has so much to say, to plead her case,” the insider added.

Source: MEGA

Kellen allegedly scheduled the “massages” that Epstein used to abuse his suspected victims.

Kellen previously claimed that she herself was one of Epstein’s many victims, and the insider suggested that the late sex convict’s former assistant would use the “information” she knows to “stay free” should she be implicated in Tuesday’s document dump.

“It’s more valuable for her to hold onto the information should she need it to stay free,” the source said.

Kellen and her former NASCAR driver husband, Brian Vickers, have largely remained outside of the public eye following Epstein’s suicide death in August 2019.

The pair reportedly reside in a luxury “fortress” in Miami Beach that was outfitted with several private entrances to allegedly evade any potential subpoenas.

Source: MEGA

Epstein's mugshot.

“They have enjoyed basic anonymity and privacy and freedom for many years,” the source said. “They don’t want any changes.”

“The pattern for which they live, which by the way is very careful — almost to the point of paranoia — is not without purpose,” the insider noted.

Kellen was previously named in court documents connected to the 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.

She was also mentioned several times during Maxwell’s more recent federal sex trafficking trial in Manhattan in December 2021.

Source: MEGA

Kellen was previously named in court documents connected to the 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Maxwell.

Judge Alison Nathan, who oversaw Maxwell’s 2021 trial and subsequent sentencing hearing in 2022, said that Kellen served as a “knowing participant in the criminal conspiracy” involving Epstein, Maxwell, and the duo’s numerous victims.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska ruled in December that hundreds of documents connected to Roberts’ 2015 lawsuit against Maxwell would be unsealed in the new year.

More than 170 people close to Epstein and Maxwell are expected to be exposed when the documents are unsealed on Tuesday, allegedly including high profile individuals like former President Bill Clinton and disgraced royal Prince Andrew.

It is currently unclear whether or not Kellen’s name will appear among the hundreds of Epstein associates that are set to be exposed.

