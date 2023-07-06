Cover-Up? EMS Report In Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Death Remains Top Secret — Even To His Family!

The city of New York is refusing to release a copy of the paramedic’s report on the mysterious prison death of Jeffrey Epstein – not even to his own next of kin, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The stunning revelation is fueling speculation by his family that the Bureau of Prisons — in cahoots with the city — is allegedly trying to bury key evidence in the August 2019 death of the billionaire pedophile found hanging inside his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC).

What’s more, the vital first responder’s report was surprisingly missing from the Department of Justice’s Inspector General Office’s quintessential 128-page investigative report into Epstein’s death that took 4 years complete.