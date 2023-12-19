More Than 170 of Jeffrey Epstein's Associates Will Be Exposed as Judge Orders Release of Bombshell Documents: Report
Court documents set to be released in early January 2024 will reportedly expose high-profile associates connected to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can report.
The unsealing of the documents, which was ordered by Judge Loretta Preska on Tuesday, reportedly promises to shed new light on Epstein's vast sex trafficking operation and the network of influential individuals involved.
According to Daily Mail, up to 177 people linked to Epstein will be identified across hundreds of previously unreleased files.
The release of the court documents reportedly stemmed from a defamation case brought by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts against Epstein's former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Although that case was settled in June 2017, media outlets sought to make the documents public.
The latest ruling by Judge Preska marked the final stage of the document release, with the previous batches having been made public slowly since 2019.
The upcoming files are expected to contain depositions, emails, legal documents, and other previously undisclosed materials, according to Daily Mail.
Several individuals – including Prince Andrew and Haley Robson – are reportedly expected to be featured prominently.
Andrew, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing, is implicated by one of his accusers who claimed the royal fondled her breasts at Epstein's New York mansion.
Robson, who was named as a recruiter in police files from Epstein's original investigation in 2006, also claimed that she was a victim of the late sex offender.
- Exposing Epstein's John & Jane Does: Long Buried Government Documents Containing 'Salacious' Revelations Set To Be Unsealed Next Week
- Ghislaine Maxwell Surrenders Fight To Keep Sealed The Names Of 8 High-Profile John Does Mentioned In Virginia Roberts Giuffre's Lawsuit Ahead Of Prince Andrew's Trial
- Sensational Court Bid Launched To Expose Powerful Men Who Abused Girls Trafficked By Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell
The court documents will also reportedly provide insight into the alleged actions of Jean-Luc Brunel – a French model scout closely associated with Epstein.
Numerous young women accused Brunel of abuse, and he was awaiting trial on several sex charges before his suicide in a Paris prison cell in 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The release will likely include the names of Epstein's friends, recruiters, victims, and other yet-unnamed individuals involved in the late sex offender’s criminal enterprise.
The ruling from Judge Preska specifically cited interviews given by some of these individuals as a justification for exposing their identities.
Among those named are Miles and Cathy Alexander – a South African couple who managed Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.
In an interview with Daily Mail, the Alexanders admitted that while they suspected some girls on the island were young, they felt it was not their place to "judge" others.
Other names reportedly include the wealthy financier Glenn Dubin, the late MIT scientist Marvin Minsky, “another prince,” a “foreign president,” a “well-known prime minister” and the owner of a “large hotel chain” in Europe.
While the release date for the new court documents is scheduled for January 1, 2024, they will most likely be made public on January 2 due to the New Year holiday.