Dwight Howard Accuses Man Suing Him Over Alleged Assault of Threatening to Call His Mom to Tell Her His Secrets

By: Ryan Naumann Dec. 19 2023, Updated 12:06 p.m. ET

Dwight Howard dropped a bombshell as part of the lawsuit that accused the NBA star of sexually assaulting a man he met on Instagram. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Howard once again asked a judge to dismiss all claims brought by Stephen Harper.

Source: MEGA Howard denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Howard claimed this is “nothing more than a classic case of unrequited love.” He said after one consensual evening together, he was no longer interested in keeping Harper’s company. “While Howard remained cordial and responded to Mr. Harper’s text messages and calls sporadically at first, Mr. Harper continued to press for a relationship and Mr. Howard has no interest in such a relationship,” his lawyer wrote.

Source: MEGA Howard admitted to the hookup but denied the assault.

Howard said he stopped responding to Harper’s messages which led to Harper allegedly becoming upset. The NBA star claimed that “Mr. Harper’s anger and contacts with Mr. Howard continued to escalate to the point that Mr. Harper became irrationally angry and began threatening Mr. Howard, going so far as to state that he would take things to” social media to get Howard’s attention.”

Source: MEGA Howard is also facing a custody battle with his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Render.

Howard claimed Harper promised to tell the whole world about their one-night stand. The ex-NBA star said Harper even threatened to tell Howard’s mom and sisters about his private life. “When these threats and several demands for money went unfulfilled, Mr. Harper filed the instant lawsuit as revenge and in an attempt to tarnish Mr. Howard’s reputation,” the filing read.

Howard said text messages show Harper talking about enjoying their night together hours after it went down. He said, “there is no question of fact as to whether the claimed incident was consensual.” As a result, he demanded the entire case be thrown out before a trial could even be scheduled.

As we first reported, earlier this year, Harper sued Howard for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment. Harper said he met Howard on Instagram. The suit said the two exchanged sexual texts for weeks before Howard invited Harper over to his home on July 19, 2021.

Source: MEGA Howard has faced a series of lawsuits in the past couple of years.

Harper said the two went to Howard’s bedroom and started kissing. However, Harper said Howard then brought out a man dressed as a woman who called themselves “Kitty.” Harper claimed Howard forcibly performed a sexual act on him without consent. “[Howard] stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper,” the suit read. “Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while [Howard] continued to sexually assault him.”

Source: MEGA Harper said he was assaulted at Howard's home in Georgia.

Harper claimed Howard then forced him to perform oral sex on Howard. In response, Howard denied all allegations of assault. He admitted that he had a consensual threesome with Harper and Kitty. “The three agreed to touch one another and to engage in consensual sexual activity,” Howard’s lawyer wrote. A judge has yet to rule.