Dwight Howard’s Ex Fights His Attempt to Strip Her of Custody, Denies Exploiting 13-Year-Old Daughter With Reality Star

Dwight Howard’s ex-girlfriend Tiffany Render demanded the ex-NBA star be shut down in his attempt to strip her of primary custody of their 13-year-old daughter.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Render asked the court to dismiss Howard’s lawsuit. She denied accusations she had exploited their daughter by allowing her to film a reality show or that she allowed the teen to post “inappropriate” videos on TikTok.