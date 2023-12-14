Your tip
Dwight Howard’s Ex Fights His Attempt to Strip Her of Custody, Denies Exploiting 13-Year-Old Daughter With Reality Star

dwight howard ex girlfriend tiffany render demands nba star custody lawsut be shut down increase child support
By:

Dec. 14 2023, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Dwight Howards ex-girlfriend Tiffany Render demanded the ex-NBA star be shut down in his attempt to strip her of primary custody of their 13-year-old daughter.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Render asked the court to dismiss Howard’s lawsuit. She denied accusations she had exploited their daughter by allowing her to film a reality show or that she allowed the teen to post “inappropriate” videos on TikTok.

dwight howard ex girlfriend tiffany render demands nba star custody lawsut be shut down increase child support
As we first reported, Howard demanded the court award him sole custody of their daughter Layla Lo’Ren Howard. He claimed they had agreed Render would have primary custody and Howard would have visitation. They agreed to share legal custody, which allowed Howard to have a say in his daughter’s important life decisions.

In his petition, Howard claimed Render moved from Georgia to Florida with their daughter in July 2023. He said Render did not notify him of the move. Howard’s main property is located in Georgia.

dwight howard ex girlfriend tiffany render demands nba star custody lawsut be shut down increase child support
In addition, Howard accused Render of refusing to talk to him about major issues involving Layla — including her education healthcare and general well-being.

The ex-NBA star also took issue with videos his daughter posted on TikTok. He claimed Layla was seen “flipping off” the camera, as well, “as videos of the Minor Child, scantily clad and/or in age-inappropriate clothing, with vulgar, sexual songs playing in the background, wherein which the Minor Child is making sexually inappropriate gestures and innuendo.”

dwight howard ex girlfriend tiffany render demands nba star custody lawsut be shut down increase child support
Howard not only asked for primary custody but demanded his $3k per month child support payments be terminated.

Now, Render fired back at the lawsuit. She admitted moving to Florida but claimed Howard was “fully aware” of this plane and expressed no objection to the move at the time.

Regarding the TikTok videos, Render said they both spoke to their child about the appropriateness of the content but denied exploiting her by allowing her to film Basketball Wives Orlando.

Render filed a counterclaim against Howard. She demanded the current parenting plan be revised. The petition suggested Render would like to amend the legal custody provision.

She claimed since the custody order was entered there has been “changes in circumstances materially affecting the welfare of the minor child such that a modification of custody and parenting time is appropriate.”

Render said Howard plans on relocating overseas, possibly to Italy for “at least five months in the very near future.” Further, she said their daughter is enrolled in a Florida school.

dwight howard ex girlfriend tiffany render demands nba star custody lawsut be shut down increase child support
Render asked that she continue to have primary custody of Layla.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of the custody war, Howard was sued by a man named Stephen Harper for assault.

Harper claimed he met Howard online and met up for a sexual encounter. However, Harper claimed he was assaulted at Howard’s home after the athlete brought out a man dressed as a woman named Kitty.

