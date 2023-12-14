Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Given One Month To Settle Divorce To Avoid Ugly Court Battle

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have until the end of January to hammer out a divorce settlement – or they must prepare for a bare-knuckle court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The status of the marital negotiations was laid bare in a conference hearing before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge David Young who had given the high-profile couple until December 14 to hash out their differences.

Powerhouse attorney Dori Foster-Morales, who represents the Game of Thrones beauty told the judge the couple needs another month to possibly settle.