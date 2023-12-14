Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Given One Month To Settle Divorce To Avoid Ugly Court Battle
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have until the end of January to hammer out a divorce settlement – or they must prepare for a bare-knuckle court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The status of the marital negotiations was laid bare in a conference hearing before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge David Young who had given the high-profile couple until December 14 to hash out their differences.
Powerhouse attorney Dori Foster-Morales, who represents the Game of Thrones beauty told the judge the couple needs another month to possibly settle.
“Once the abatement ends and we don’t have an amicable resolution the next step would be to schedule hearings,” she said referring to the court order where the case is temporarily suspended pending the divorce peace talks.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jonas, 34, blindsided Turner in September by filing divorce papers in Miami while she was in the UK working on a film project.
Turner retaliated and slammed the Gotta Find You hip-shaker with a federal lawsuit in New York accusing him violating international child abduction laws by refusing to hand over their two daughters’ passports which prevented them from traveling to the UK to be with their mother.
The federal lawsuit was tabled pending settlement negotiations in Florida where Judge Young issued an “Agreed Order of Abatement” so that the estranged couple can hash out the custody arrangements for their daughters, ages 3 and 1.
RadarOnline.com has also learned Jonas and Turner have apparently reached an agreement on the custody issue – and the federal case will eventually be dismissed, Foster-Morales told the judge during the conference hearing held via Zoom.
“The parenting plan and the custody issues have been dismissed,” she said
Jonas' renowned attorney Thomas J. Sasser informed the judge that the legal eagles are not "at liberty" to disclose the terms of the child custody agreement.
After the hearing, Judge Young decided to compliment Jonas and Turner as parents by explaining the abatement to the gaggle of reporters tuned into the Zoom conference.
“An abatement means no judicial action because the parties are trying to be good parents and realize the children’s health and welfare come first and try to work everything out so that it doesn’t end up in court,” he said.
“I wish more cases had abatements and had the parents acting like parents instead of like children, my job would be a heck of a lot easier.”