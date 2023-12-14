Woman Suing ‘RHONJ’ Stars Melissa & Joe Gorga Demands $1.4 Million Over Alleged ‘Permanent Injuries’
The woman suing Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa and Joe Gorga after allegedly being injured at a property the reality stars were responsible for maintaining demanded a 7-figure sum for damages.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Blanca Hernandez asked the court to enter a default judgment against Gorga Enterprises for $1.4 million.
As we first reported, last year, Blanca sued Melissa, Joe, and their company over an alleged incident that went down on January 27, 2021.
Blanca claimed she was severely injured while at a location known as 10 Cortland Street in New Jersey. She said the reality stars controlled and managed the property.
In her lawsuit, Blanca accused the property of being negligent maintained. She claimed this was what caused her injury.
Blanca said as a result of the accident, she suffered “diverse injuries, great pain, and suffering, and has incurred and will continue in the future to incur extensive medical expenses, permanent injuries, suffered physical and emotional injuries of both a temporary and permanent nature, suffered considerable pain and anguish” and “loss of wages.”
A couple of months later, Melissa and Joe responded to the lawsuit. The couple denied all allegations of wrongdoing. They claimed their actions did not cause Blanca’s injuries.
Further, Melissa and Joe said the damages were caused by the negligence of “persons not a party to this action and this/these defendant (s) is/are not liable.”
“[Blanca’s] injuries and damages, if any, were the result of circumstances over which this/these Defendant(s) had no control or right of control and this/these Defendant(s) is/are not liable therefore,” a lawyer representing the couple wrote.
Melissa and Joe demanded the entire case be thrown out. However, according to Blanca, Gorga Enterprises never filed an official response. Now, she asked the court to enter a default judgment in the amount of $1.4 million. It’s unclear why Melissa and Joe did not have Gorga Enterprises file a response.
On top of that, earlier this month, Melissa and Joe informed the court the law firm Macdonald & Herforth would be representing them at the trial.
A judge scheduled a hearing on the default judgment request.