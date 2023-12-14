Elon Musk's Mom Slams Joe Biden After Billionaire Loses $900M in Starlink Subsidies: 'Have You Any Idea How Furious I Am?'
Elon Musk’s mother recently targeted President Joe Biden after the Federal Communications Commission opted not to award her billionaire son nearly $900 million in government subsidies for Starlink, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Tesla founder’s mother, Maye Musk, rushed to X this week after the FCC announced that SpaceX would not be awarded the $900 million in subsidies to expand satellite internet services across rural America.
The FCC said in a statement that Musk’s Starlink “failed to demonstrate that it could deliver the promised service.”
But according to Musk’s mother, her billionaire son did not secure the deal because of President Biden.
“I am the mother of [Elon Musk],” Maye Musk tweeted on Wednesday. “His goal is to make this world a better place.”
“[President Joe Biden] wants to stop him,” she continued. “Have you any idea how furious I am? People in other countries are proud of Elon and do not understand the US President’s motive. Please tell me how I should answer them.”
Meanwhile, Musk himself chimed in to say that the FCC’s decision “doesn’t make sense” because Starlink is the “only company actually solving rural broadband at scale.”
The billionaire suggested that the FCC “dissolve the program” and accused the commission of “changing the rules to prevent Starlink from competing.”
“What actually happened is that the companies that lobbied for this massive earmark (not us) thought they would win, but instead were outperformed by Starlink, so now they’re changing the rules to prevent SpaceX from competing.”
FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel explained in a statement that SpaceX was not awarded the $900 million in government subsidies because Starlink “failed to demonstrate that it could deliver the promised service.”
“The FCC followed a careful legal, technical and policy review to determine that this applicant had failed to meet its burden to be entitled to nearly $900 million in universal service funds for almost a decade,” she wrote on behalf of the five-member commission.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr protested the agency’s decision not to award SpaceX with the $900 million deal. He accused the FCC of joining the “growing list of federal agencies engaging in the regulatory harassment of Elon Musk” on President Biden’s alleged behalf.
“Today’s decision certainly fits the Biden Administration’s pattern of regulatory harassment,” Carr wrote in a dissenting statement.
“Indeed, the Commission’s decision today to revoke a 2020 award of $885 million to Elon Musk’s Starlink – an award that Starlink secured after agreeing to provide high-speed Internet service to over 64,000 homes and businesses across 35 states – is a decision that cannot be explained by any objective application of law, facts, or policy,” he added.