Paula Patton Working to Settle Lawsuit Over Alleged Attack by Actress' German Shepherd Attack, Asks For Trial to Be Postponed

Actress Paula Patton and the woman who sued her over an alleged attack by the actress’ dog are working to resolve the case before trial. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Robin Thicke’s ex-husband and the alleged victim Gina Conte asked that the current trial date of January 10 be postponed to April 2024.

The parties explained they are “diligently working on settlement of this matter and” have continued to negotiate. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Conte filed a civil lawsuit against Patton in Los Angeles Superior Court. Conte claimed she visited Patton’s home in Calabasas, California on August 2, 2022. She said while on the property, Patton’s German shepherd mix dog named “Bear” attacked her.

She said the dog bit her and caused serious injuries. Conte accused Patton of being negligent in taking care of her animal. The lawsuit said Conte “was hurt and injured in her health, strength, and activity, sustaining a serious and significant injury to her body and shock to her nervous system and person, all of which injuries have caused, and will continue to cause [Conte] mental, physical, and nervous pain and suffering.”

The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for her medical bills and loss of wages. In response, Patton denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She claimed Conte of having admitted she was “the one responsible for engaging in the negligent conduct."

Patton claimed Conte told her she would not hold her responsible for the alleged injuries before she filed the lawsuit. The actress claimed Conte wrote her a letter that said, “I hope you know that I, in no way, hold you responsible.”

Patton denied she was responsible for the dog attack and demanded the suit be tossed out of court. In her lawsuit, Conte pointed to a past incident involving Patton and her dog.

In 2018, a man named Alberto Matiz claimed he was attacked by Bear at the same home. The man claimed the animal ripped off flesh from his right arm. Patton denied all allegations of wrongdoing in Matiz’s lawsuit. The case was dismissed before trial.