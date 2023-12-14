Jessica Biel 'Sticking By' Husband Justin Timberlake's Side Following Britney Spears' Bombshell Accusations: Report
Despite backlash sparked by Britney Spears' bombshell memoir, Jessica Biel has reportedly decided to "turn the other cheek" and continue to support her embattled husband Justin Timberlake, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Spears' memoir is the latest source of controversy for the couple, insiders claimed supporting her husband through scandal is something Biel, 41, has gotten used to during the couple's 12 years of marriage.
The actress and former boy band member put on a united front as they walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Timberlake's new movie, Trolls Band Together, on November 15.
At the time, the sting of backlash from Spears' book, The Woman in Me, was still fresh. Timberlake, 42, came under heavy fire when his ex-girlfriend revealed in the best-selling memoir that at age 19 — and at the height of their romance — she got pregnant with their child.
Spears wrote that while she was conflicted over the pregnancy, Timberlake convinced her to get an abortion.
Spears' loyal fans quickly dogpiled on Timberlake and condemned him for the way he allegedly treated the Toxic singer.
"Of course, Justin and Jessica were affected by the accusations," an insider spilled to the National Enquirer. "Justin makes no excuses for his past behavior, and he's sorry but he's a different person now, with a family, a career, responsibilities. Jessica knows that."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Biel and Timberlake's reps for comment.
While tipsters alleged Biel was understanding of Timberlake's "past behavior" and claimed she recognizes how much has changed in his life since he dated Spears, the bombshell memoir isn't the first time the actress has had to stand by her husband through controversy, even at her own expense.
Back in 2019, the Sexy Back singer was forced to issue a public apology to his loyal wife after he was caught holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, 34.
Timberlake and Wainwright were caught in a PDA moment during a night out in New Orleans, Louisiana. Despite the co-stars' PDA raising eyebrows and sparking rumors of infidelity in their marriage, Biel stood by Timberlake's side and weathered the vicious rumors.
"Jessica has always turned the other cheek, as hard as it is," the source confessed. "Justin feels grateful for her support."
While critics crowed that Biel should ditch Timberlake, especially after Spears' memoir, it appeared Biel intends to tough it out for the sake of their marriage.