Jessica Biel 'Sticking By' Husband Justin Timberlake's Side Following Britney Spears' Bombshell Accusations: Report

The actress and former boy band member put on a united front as they walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Timberlake's new movie, Trolls Band Together, on November 15.

At the time, the sting of backlash from Spears' book, The Woman in Me, was still fresh. Timberlake, 42, came under heavy fire when his ex-girlfriend revealed in the best-selling memoir that at age 19 — and at the height of their romance — she got pregnant with their child.

Spears wrote that while she was conflicted over the pregnancy, Timberlake convinced her to get an abortion.