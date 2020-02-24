Justin Timberlake Cozies Up To Wife Jessica Biel After Fallout From PDA Scandal The singer was caught canoodling with a co-star in a bar on a drunken night out.

Justin Timberlake is still trying to show off his love of wife Jessica Biel, in the wake of his drunken PDA scandal with another woman.

On Sunday, February 24, Timberlake, 39, was spotted with his arm wrapped tightly around Biel, 37, as the two walked through Manhattan, pushing their 4-year-old son, Silas, in a stroller.

The show of family solidarity comes as Timberlake continues to recover from a series of damning photos back in November 2019, when the “SexyBack” singer was spotted cozying up to Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright while they took a break from filming to drink at a New Orleans bar.

The shocking photos captured Timberlake as he rested her hands on his knees before she stroked his legs. He subsequently grabbed her hands and started playing with them.

After the photos spread across social media, Timberlake began a forgiveness plea that apparently continues to this day. Just weeks after the scandal exploded, Timberlake took to Instagram to issue a formal apology.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he confessed. “This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation,” he continued. “And I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Click through this Radar gallery to see how Timberlake just can’t stop the feeling of his love for Biel.