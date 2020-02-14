Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Justin Timberlake Writes Message To 'Funny Valentine' Jessica Biel Following PDA Scandal 'It ain't hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know,' the singer penned.

Did anything ever even happen?

Justin Timberlake is known to flirt with his wife,Jessica Biel, on social media and he made sure to keep it going on Valentine’s Day.

The Social Network star, 39, took to social media on the day of love to write a heartfelt message to his beau, 37.

Alongside a photo of them at the start of their relationship, he penned, “Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know.”

“I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!!,” he wrote before wishing “Happy Love Day” to his followers.

JT wasn’t the only one to express his love. The I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry actress posted a photo of Timberlake and their 4-year-old son, Silas.

“My valentines ❤️ Love you guys to the 🌙,” she captioned the picture.

The lovebirds seem to be on the up and up since Timberlake’s “strong lapse in judgment” plagued their relationship.

As RadarOnline.com readers recall, back in November 2019, the “I Can’t Stop the Feeling” hitmaker was spotted cozying up to Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright while they took a break from filming to drink at a New Orleans bar.

The shocking photos captured Timberlake as he rested her hands on his knees before she stroked his legs. He subsequently grabbed her hands and started playing with them.

Following the incident, the singer apologized to Biel for his actions, but maintained nothing happened between him and his costar. Wainwright’s representatives also claimed there was “no validity” to the reports.

Since the photos were first published, Wainwright and Timberlake were captured a few times with glum faces, but now, Radar reported, they are “in a very good place,” and it’s most likely because of the actor’s apologetic acts.

The “Mirror” hitmaker, is bending over backwards to get Jessica to forgive him and to make sure he’s there for her and Silas,” a source told Us Weekly.

He has treated the actress to “flowers, massages and weekend getaways,” the source continued.

Now, it seems to have paid off.