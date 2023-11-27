‘Gravely Concerned’: Dwight Howard Pleads for Emergency Hearing Over Custody of 13-Year-Old Daughter, Wants Teen to Testify in Court

Dwight Howard demanded the court set an emergency hearing to address his concerns his 13-year-old daughter had been exploited by her mother. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-NBA star asked for an expedited hearing in the lawsuit he filed against his ex, Tiffany Render.

Dwight says his daughter is acting up.

As we first reported, earlier this month, Howard demanded Render be stripped of physical custody and he be awarded sole physical custody of Layla Lo’Ren Howard. Prior to the suit, Howard and Render shared legal custody but Render was awarded physical custody.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to his lawyer for comment.

In his filing, he accused Render of moving from Georgia to Florida with their daughter without telling him. In addition, he claimed Render had failed to consult with him regarding Layla’s education and other important life decisions. Howard also claimed his daughter posted “inappropriate” TikTok videos.

"You know, no man should make you cry like that," he apparently told her.

He said he watched clips of his daughter “flipping off” the camera, as well “as videos of the Minor Child, scantily clad and/or in age-inappropriate clothing, with vulgar, sexual songs playing in the background, wherein which the Minor Child is making sexually inappropriate gestures and innuendo.”

Howard said Render “exploited” their daughter by allowing her to film a real show Basketball Wives Orlando. In his new motion, his lawyer said, “[Howard] is gravely concerned for the safety and well-being of the Minor Child in [Render’s] care and custody. [Howard] requests that this Court award him primary physical custody of the Minor Child and final decision-making authority in all areas on an expedited, temporary and permanent basis.”

Render has yet to respond to the petition.

His lawyer added, “It is not in the best interest of the Minor Child to continue to live with [Render], as [Render] has failed and refused to place the needs of the Minor Child as a priority.” Howard asked that his daughter be allowed to talk to the judge.

“[Howard] shows that the Minor Child is not represented in this action and that it would be in the Minor Child’s best interest to be heard directly by the Court so her rights can be protected herein to the fullest extent possible,” his motion read. Howard said his daughter is competent to testify. Render has yet to respond.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in addition to the custody battle, Howard was sued by a man named Stephen Harper over an alleged assault. Harper claimed he met up with Howard to have sex. However, he claimed the encounter took a turn when Howard introduced a man dressed as a woman named Kitty and the ex-NBA star allegedly forced him to perform a sexual act. Howard denied the assault allegations and claimed the encounter was consensual.