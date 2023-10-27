Photos: See Dwight Howard's Sexual Assault Accuser Stephen Harper As NBA Star Fights Bombshell Lawsuit
NBA star Dwight Howard has denied sexual assault and battery allegations brought against him in a civil suit, claiming the encounter back in 2021 was "consensual" while demanding the case be tossed.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Stephen Harper was the individual who took legal action against Howard in July, alleging assault and battery, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
This site told you first that Harper filed a police report against the famed basketball center months before filing a civil lawsuit, but no charges were ever filed.
Docs obtained by RadarOnline.com stated the plaintiff met Howard via Instagram, and they exchanged explicit text messages before setting up a time to meet at the former Taoyuan Leopards player's Gwinnett County residence on July 19, 2021.
While en route, Harper claimed he got a text asking if another man or woman could join their planned hookup, but Harper stated in the docs that he wasn't interested.
Harper said that after his arrival, they were joined by a cross-dressing man who identified only as "Kitty" and faced pressure to go with the flow.
The plaintiff alleged that Howard put on porn leading up to the incident, claiming that after he denied the threesome, the former NBA star became "demanding" and "started performing oral sex on him" before things started escalating.
"Howard then placed his penis into the victim's mouth while [Kitty] penetrated the victim from behind," according to the report.
"Mr. Harper was trapped in Defendant's bedroom and believed that he would suffer imminent bodily harm if he resisted Defendant’s sexual advances," the docs stated. "Mr. Harper felt extremely violated and humiliated, and was in complete shock."
RadarOnline.com learned that in his police filing, Harper claimed Kitty left him with a chilling death threat as he drove him home after the alleged incident. Harper claims he was told to keep the hookup a secret or someone would put a "bullet in his head."
Kitty is now set to be a star witness in the case.
Howard's lawyer, Justin Bailey, denied the incident on his client's behalf and wrote, "The three agreed to touch one another and to engage in consensual sexual activity."
"What was a private consensual encounter was made public for profit and Mr. Howard looks forward to bringing the truth to light in a court of law," Bailey said. "Despite being an easy target due to the subject matter and his status as a celebrity, Mr. Howard chose to trust in the justice system and will rely on all future court filings to speak for themselves."