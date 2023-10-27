Dwight Howard's Alleged Ex-Lover Accuses Police of Blowing Off His Claims of Death Threats Due to NBA Star's District Attorney Uncle

Dwight Howard’s alleged ex-lover claimed police blew him off when he tried to report death threats allegedly sent by the NBA star's crew — all because of the athlete's powerful connections, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Masin Elije, 28, filed a lawsuit against Howard in 2019 claiming he was allegedly harassed and followed by goons after he refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement a year earlier to keep his mouth shut about secret rendezvouses with Howard.

What’s more, Elije claimed he tried to report the alleged threats to police but was allegedly ignored because of the former Orlando Magic star’s powerful connections in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.