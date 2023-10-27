Dwight Howard's Alleged Ex-Lover Accuses Police of Blowing Off His Claims of Death Threats Due to NBA Star's District Attorney Uncle
Dwight Howard’s alleged ex-lover claimed police blew him off when he tried to report death threats allegedly sent by the NBA star's crew — all because of the athlete's powerful connections, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Masin Elije, 28, filed a lawsuit against Howard in 2019 claiming he was allegedly harassed and followed by goons after he refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement a year earlier to keep his mouth shut about secret rendezvouses with Howard.
What’s more, Elije claimed he tried to report the alleged threats to police but was allegedly ignored because of the former Orlando Magic star’s powerful connections in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.
“To his shock and disbelief, Mr. Elije was told that the elected District Attorney for Fulton County is Mr. Howard’s uncle and, therefore it was pointless for law enforcement to get involved because the case would never go anywhere,” stated the lawsuit that was eventually dismissed.
“Realizing that law enforcement was not willing to get involved extremely intensified Mr. Elije’s fear for his physical safety and well-being.”
Howard’s uncle, Paul Howard Jr. served as Fulton County DA for more than 20 years before he was voted out of office in 2020 amid a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe that found he steered city money into a non-profit he controlled.
He agreed to pay a $6,500 fine, according to Fox5Atlanta.com, which exposed the scheme.
And just like his nephew, Uncle Paul has been sued by several women for sexual harassment – charges he vehemently denied and labeled as politically motivated.
Uncle Paul, now a personal injury lawyer, did not respond to this outlet’s requests for comment regarding Elije’s bombshell allegations.
The new developments come as RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed Howard’s bombshell admission that he had a consensual encounter with a cross-dressing man named Kitty and Stephen Harper, the latter who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against ball player in July.
Harper hooked up with Howard after they exchanged steamy text messages for months before meeting up with former L.A. Lakers' Georgia mansion.
He said things went downhill when the 6-foot-10 hoopster allegedly introduced Kitty and forced him to perform a sexual act.
In his lawsuit, Elije claimed Howard dispatched a team of “agents” to scare him into silence.
“To ensure that Mr. Elije was truly terrified, Mr. Howard and his agents notified him that they know where he lives and that they are watching his every move,” stated the lawsuit filed by the renowned firm Sabbak & Izmaylova P.C.
“'You are a boy, trying to play a grown man’s game, you’re gonna get your neck snapped back and you need to sit down and swallow your tongue’ are just a few of the numerous threats that Mr. Howard and his agents made to Mr. Elije’s physical safety and wellbeing.”
Elije could not be reached for comment but his attorney, Olga Izmaylova, told RadarOnline.com the case was dismissed due to lack of evidence.
Howard, who vehemently refuted Harper's charges, denied being "gay" at the time Elije went public with his allegations.