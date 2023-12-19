'It is a Rigged Court': Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Corrupt' Judge Arthur Engoron and 'Fake' Civil Fraud Lawsuit in Late-night Rant

According to Trump, Judge Engoron is “corrupt” and “radical.” He also called the $250 million fraud lawsuit against him “fake” and dubbed New York Attorney General Letitia James a “racist.”

“Remember, the corrupt and radical Judge Engoron is a political hack who wouldn’t give us a Jury, wouldn’t let this ‘case’ go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs (would have been TERMINATED), incredibly ignored the Appellate Court decision that struck down almost 90% of this fake lawsuit based on Statute of Limitations, etc., and, Illegally and Unconstitutionally Gagged me and my lawyers, in a brazen and blatant attempt to prevent us from bringing vital information to the Public and the Courts,” the ex-president fumed at 11:25 PM.