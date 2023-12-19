'It is a Rigged Court': Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Corrupt' Judge Arthur Engoron and 'Fake' Civil Fraud Lawsuit in Late-night Rant
Donald Trump once again lashed out at Judge Arthur Engoron in a late-night rant connected to the civil fraud trial proceedings against the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump’s lengthy Truth Social attack came on Monday night after Judge Engoron once again refused to dismiss the 45th president’s civil fraud case in New York.
According to Trump, Judge Engoron is “corrupt” and “radical.” He also called the $250 million fraud lawsuit against him “fake” and dubbed New York Attorney General Letitia James a “racist.”
“Remember, the corrupt and radical Judge Engoron is a political hack who wouldn’t give us a Jury, wouldn’t let this ‘case’ go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs (would have been TERMINATED), incredibly ignored the Appellate Court decision that struck down almost 90% of this fake lawsuit based on Statute of Limitations, etc., and, Illegally and Unconstitutionally Gagged me and my lawyers, in a brazen and blatant attempt to prevent us from bringing vital information to the Public and the Courts,” the ex-president fumed at 11:25 PM.
“The Racist Attorney General, and the Runaway Judge, are causing grave damage to our Justice System, to New York State, and to the United States of America!” Trump continued. “They attempted to use a disgusting and unfair Statute, which has never been used for this purpose before.”
“I am not allowed a Jury, and they have, essentially, taken away my Rights,” he fumed further. “It is a Rigged Court in a Rigged New York State System, with Fraud committed by the A.G. and Judge in purposefully undervaluing…”
Trump went on to publish two more Truth Social posts late Monday night where he called Judge Engoron “rogue” and “out-of-control” before calling James “corrupt” and “thoroughly biased.”
The ex-president claimed that “the banks were paid in full” and that he and the banks shared a “loved and respected” relationship.
“The Banks were paid in full, loved and respected the relationship, and stated loudly, under oath, and for all to hear, that they were extremely happy with Donald J. Trump!” he wrote.
Trump concluded his lengthy late-night Truth Social diatribe on Monday by demanding that James be “disbarred.” He also warned business not to move to New York because “New York is crazy.”
- Donald Trump Goes on Unhinged Rant Calling Judge Arthur Engoron a 'Total Puppet' of New York AG Letitia James
- Judge Reprimands Donald Trump During Trial Testimony, Threatens to 'Toss' Ex-prez Off Witness Stand
- Donald Trump Escalates Attack on Judge Arthur Engoron Demanding That He Be 'Taken Off' the New York Fraud Trial
“The New York State Attorney General, who has total control of the Judge, used this case to run for Governor, and failed,” he concluded. “She should be disbarred for what she has done, as Murder and Violent Crime hit All Time Highs.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Any Business that moves to New York is CRAZY!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Judge Engoron already ruled in September that Trump was liable for fraud connected to his Trump Organization business.
"Valuations, as elucidated ad nauseum in this trial, can be based on different criteria analyzed in different ways,” the judge said after rejecting Trump’s motion to dismiss on Monday. “But a lie is still a lie."
Closing arguments in the civil fraud case against Trump are scheduled to begin on January 11, 2024.