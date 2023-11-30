Donald Trump Attacks Judge Arthur Engoron's Wife Hours Before Appeals Court Reinstates Gag Order
Former President Donald Trump has launched a series of attacks against the wife of Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing his civil fraud trial in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The attack came hours before an appeals court reinstated the gag order in Trump's $250 million civil fraud trial.
In a series of posts on his new social media platform, Truth Social, Trump referred to Dawn Engoron, the judge's wife, as a "Trump-hating wife" and accused her of operating an account on X (formerly Twitter) that frequently attacked him online.
The judge's wife has vehemently denied these allegations, stating that she does not have a Twitter account and has not posted any anti-Trump messages.
Trump also targeted Alison Greenfield, Engoron's longtime law clerk, in his social media posts. The former president has been fined twice for attacking Greenfield on social media and calling her a "very partisan" individual in violation of the gag order.
Trump's legal team argued that the gag order violates his First Amendment rights as he pursues another White House bid.
According to Newsweek, the attacks by Trump against Judge Engoron's wife and the court staff have reportedly raised concerns about the need to reimpose the gag order.
Trump's lawyers have submitted court filings arguing against its reinstatement, claiming that Engoron's imposition of the order was a "brazen and unmitigated" violation of the Constitution.
However, the New York Attorney General Letitia James' office has filed a separate court filing arguing in favor of reinstating the gag order against Trump.
The need for a gag order is further supported by an affidavit from Charles Hollon, who works in the Public Safety Department's Judicial Threats Assessment Unit.
According to Hollon, there have been a significant number of threatening messages and voicemails left for Engoron and his court staff since early October.
When the gag order was initially paused, Greenfield reportedly received around 20 to 30 calls per day to her personal cell phone and numerous messages on social media and email.
The civil fraud trial against Trump in New York revolves around allegations that he filed fraudulent financial statements to inflate the value of his properties.
The former president has pleaded not guilty to 91 criminal charges across four criminal investigations and is set to stand trial in all of them.