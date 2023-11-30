Donald Trump Attacks Judge Arthur Engoron's Wife Hours Before Appeals Court Reinstates Gag Order

In a series of posts on his new social media platform, Truth Social, Trump referred to Dawn Engoron, the judge's wife, as a "Trump-hating wife" and accused her of operating an account on X (formerly Twitter) that frequently attacked him online.

The judge's wife has vehemently denied these allegations, stating that she does not have a Twitter account and has not posted any anti-Trump messages.

Trump also targeted Alison Greenfield, Engoron's longtime law clerk, in his social media posts. The former president has been fined twice for attacking Greenfield on social media and calling her a "very partisan" individual in violation of the gag order.

Trump's legal team argued that the gag order violates his First Amendment rights as he pursues another White House bid.