Cher's Son Dragged into Singer's $1 Million Battle With Ex-Husband Sonny Bono's Widow Over Royalties

Cher’s legal battle with Sonny Bono’s widow over $1 million in royalties took a Shakespearean twist when it was revealed the iconic singer's son was dragged into the case, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The stunning revelation was laid bare in a court brief filed by Mary Bono who argued the case should be tossed out because it doesn’t name Sony’s heirs – his four adult children including Chaz – as defendants.

Mary said all the children have a huge financial stake in the outcome of the federal lawsuit.