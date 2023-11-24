Judge Overseeing Donald Trump's Fraud Trial Has Received 'Hundreds' of Threats: 'Resign Now, You Dirty Piece of Trash Snake'

The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York has received “hundreds” of threats from the ex-president’s supporters since the legal proceedings kicked off, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come as the $250 million case against Trump is expected to finish up in the coming days, a new court filing found that Judge Arthur Engoron received “hundreds” of "disparaging and antisemitic” threats over the course of the past two months.