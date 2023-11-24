Judge Overseeing Donald Trump's Fraud Trial Has Received 'Hundreds' of Threats: 'Resign Now, You Dirty Piece of Trash Snake'
The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York has received “hundreds” of threats from the ex-president’s supporters since the legal proceedings kicked off, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come as the $250 million case against Trump is expected to finish up in the coming days, a new court filing found that Judge Arthur Engoron received “hundreds” of "disparaging and antisemitic” threats over the course of the past two months.
According to an affidavit filed by court officer Captain Charles Hollon on Friday, Judge Engoron received several voicemails from Trump’s supporters that threatened not just the judge but also the judge’s staffers and principal law clerk – Allison Greenfield.
“Trust me. Trust me when I say this. I will come for you,” one Trump supporter said in a message left on Judge Engoron’s voicemail. “I don’t care. Ain’t nobody gonna stop me either.”
“Resign now, you dirty, treasonous piece of trash snake,” another of the ex-president’s supporters threatened. “We are going to get you and anyone of you dirty, backstabbing, lying, cheating American.”
“You are nothing but a bunch of communists,” the individual continued. “We are coming to remove you permanently.”
Even more shocking was Captain Hollon’s revelation that Judge Engoron’s principal law clerk has been “doxed” and “harassed” on a “daily basis.”
"I have been informed by Ms. Greenfield that she has been receiving approximately 20-30 calls per day to her personal cell phone and approximately 30-50 messages per day,” Captain Hollon wrote.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a partial gag order was initially issued against Trump to prevent such threats from being made against Judge Engoron and his staff.
Although Trump was ordered to pay $15,000 for breaking the gag order on two separate occasions, the order was paused last week after an appeals court found that it violated the embattled ex-president’s “constitutional and statutory rights.”
Attorney Lisa Evans has since fought to have the partial gag order against Trump reinstated, and she reportedly used Captain Hollon’s affidavit to make her case.
“It is unquestionable that the conduct engaged in by Petitioners which threatens the safety of court staff is the type of countervailing interest being served that warrants the imposition of the limited gag orders imposed by the Court,” Evans argued.
“The First Amendment does not prohibit courts from limiting speech that threatens the safety of the court’s staff,” she continued. “Courts have broad discretion to control the conduct of litigants and attorneys in ongoing proceedings.”
Captain Hollon’s startling affidavit, and Evans’ push to have Trump’s gag order reinstated, came shortly after the former president once again attacked Judge Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James in an early morning Truth Social post on Thursday.
The former president called the New York attorney general “racist” and “incompetent” before he called Judge Engoron a “psycho.” Trump also attacked Greenfield.
“Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James […] the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a ‘Psycho,’ Arthur Engoron […] & his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield,” Trump wrote at 2:03 AM on Thanksgiving morning.
It is currently unclear whether the appeals court that paused Trump’s gag order will reinstate the order following the Captain Hollon’s newly released report.