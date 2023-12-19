Todd Chrisley's Mom Nanny Faye 'Concerned About the Family' Ahead of Appeal Hearing

Todd Chrisley's mom is putting on a brave face for her grandchildren. RadarOnline.com is told that Nanny Faye is "concerned" for her loved ones as the holidays and Todd and Julie Chrisley's appeal hearing approaches.

The 80-year-old reality star is "doing okay" and "feeling well," the Chrisleys' lawyer, Jay Surgent, revealed to this outlet on Friday, adding, "She's been very quiet" amid her 54-year-old son's legal battles.