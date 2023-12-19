Todd Chrisley's Mom Nanny Faye 'Concerned About the Family' Ahead of Appeal Hearing
Todd Chrisley's mom is putting on a brave face for her grandchildren. RadarOnline.com is told that Nanny Faye is "concerned" for her loved ones as the holidays and Todd and Julie Chrisley's appeal hearing approaches.
The 80-year-old reality star is "doing okay" and "feeling well," the Chrisleys' lawyer, Jay Surgent, revealed to this outlet on Friday, adding, "She's been very quiet" amid her 54-year-old son's legal battles.
Nanny Faye revealed in September that her bladder cancer is in remission, two years after her diagnosis — but she's not worry-free.
"Of course, she's concerned about the family," Surgent told RadarOnline.com.
While we can reveal that the rest of the family will visit Todd and Julie in prison during the holidays, Nanny Faye will not join them.
She "won't be traveling with everyone" to see her son or daughter-in-law behind bars, we're told. As this outlet reported, Todd and his wife are serving a combined 19 years in prison for crimes related to tax fraud. He's incarcerated at FPC Pensacola in Florida, while Julie is located hundreds of miles away in Kentucky at FMC Lexington.
"It's a lot at her age," Surgent said.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Todd and Julie's appeal hearing has been pushed from March to April, meaning they'll have to sit in prison for an extra month before their day in court.
"Todd isn't happy, but he's content with the oral argument," his attorney stated, adding the family is "hoping and believing" their case gets "full consideration" and the judge reverses the Chrisleys' convictions.
This marks the first Christmas their daughter Savannah, 26, and sons Chase, 27, and Grayson, 17, will celebrate without their parents. Todd and Julie's kids "are looking forward to getting together for the holidays — even if it's at an institution," Surgent told RadarOnline.com, revealing that Savannah will be hosting Christmas this year.
The Unlocked podcast host will have the family, including Nanny Faye and the Chrisleys' granddaughter, Chloé, 11, whom they adopted years ago, to the house for a "traditional" holiday dinner.
"They are sad about that but truly have faith they are coming home," Surgent said about the kids. Savannah has been a warrior for her father, relaying his messages to her inside the prison walls. Todd recently alleged the food storage at his facility is running rampant with rodents, and a dead cat fell from the ceiling and into the prisoners' cuisine. The prison denied the accusations and revealed to RadarOnline.com what Todd and his incarcerated pals will be eating on Christmas Day.