Todd and Julie Chrisley's Appeal Hearing Pushed, 'Hoping and Believing' They'll Be Home Soon
Todd and Julie Chrisley will have to sit in prison a little longer before their day in court. The Chrisley Knows Best couple's attorney, Jay Surgent, told RadarOnline.com that Todd and Julie's appeal hearing has been pushed to April.
The pair's appeal healing was supposed to happen in Atlanta in March, but Surgent revealed it's been postponed until the week of April 15, 2024.
"Todd isn't happy, but he's content with the oral argument," Surgent told RadarOnline.com exclusively on Friday. We're also told the family is "hoping and believing" the judge will give "full consideration" and reverse Todd and Julie's convictions.
Sadly, it won't be happening before the holidays, marking the first Chrisley Christmas without Todd and Julie.
Surgent said the children plan to visit Todd and Julie at their separate prison for the holidays. The family's patriarch is serving his sentence at FPC Pensacola in Florida, while Julie is at FMC Lexington in Kentucky.
The pair were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for crimes related to tax fraud.
Todd and Julie's kids "are looking forward to getting together for the holidays — even if it's at an institution," the family attorney stated. RadarOnline.com can also reveal that Savannah, 26, is hosting the family for a "traditional" holiday dinner at home.
Nanny Faye and the Chrisley parents' granddaughter, Chloé, whom they adopted, will be at Savannah's with the rest of the crew on December 25.
- Todd Chrisley 'Happy' With Appeal Update, 'Feels Bad' He Can't Be With Family for Thanksgiving: Lawyer
- Todd and Julie Chrisley's Kids Plan to Visit Parents in Prison for the Holidays, Savannah Hosting Christmas
- Todd & Julie Chrisley Denied Bond As They Appeal Verdict, Forced To Report To Prison In Days
"They are sad about that, but truly have faith they are coming home," Surgent told RadarOnline.com about the kids celebrating the holidays without their incarcerated parents.
Savannah broke the initial appeal news last month, revealing she "got a call this morning and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing." She gleefully explained they are "one step closer to getting mom and dad home."
"Only about 6 percent of cases that are submitted for oral arguments get accepted. So this is huge news," the Unlocked podcast host shared.
Todd and Julie have to get through Christmas and New Year before their appeal is heard — which should be easy and breezy, except Todd's been on a mission to expose life inside prison.
He held his first interview from behind bars with Chris Cuomo, where he claimed rodents run free inside the prison's food storage, and a dead cat fell from the ceiling and into the inmate food.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Todd's prison denied the claims and gave RadarOnline.com their meal schedule to show what the reality star and his incarcerated pals will be served on Christmas Day — and no cats, rats, or squirrels are on the menu.