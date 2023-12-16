Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Todd Chrisley
Exclusive

Todd and Julie Chrisley's Appeal Hearing Pushed, 'Hoping and Believing' They'll Be Home Soon

todd chrisley julie prisons can communicate sentence fraud
Source: MEGA

Todd and Julie Chrisley's appeal hearing has been pushed.

By:

Dec. 15 2023, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Todd and Julie Chrisley will have to sit in prison a little longer before their day in court. The Chrisley Knows Best couple's attorney, Jay Surgent, told RadarOnline.com that Todd and Julie's appeal hearing has been pushed to April.

The pair's appeal healing was supposed to happen in Atlanta in March, but Surgent revealed it's been postponed until the week of April 15, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley dead cat inmate food disgustingly filthy florida prison
Source: MEGA

We're told the family is "hoping and believing" Todd and Julie will be home soon.

"Todd isn't happy, but he's content with the oral argument," Surgent told RadarOnline.com exclusively on Friday. We're also told the family is "hoping and believing" the judge will give "full consideration" and reverse Todd and Julie's convictions.

Sadly, it won't be happening before the holidays, marking the first Chrisley Christmas without Todd and Julie.

Article continues below advertisement

Surgent said the children plan to visit Todd and Julie at their separate prison for the holidays. The family's patriarch is serving his sentence at FPC Pensacola in Florida, while Julie is at FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

The pair were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for crimes related to tax fraud.

todd chrisley prison christmas menu
Source: MEGA

We're told Todd "isn't happy" about the later date.

Article continues below advertisement

Todd and Julie's kids "are looking forward to getting together for the holidays — even if it's at an institution," the family attorney stated. RadarOnline.com can also reveal that Savannah, 26, is hosting the family for a "traditional" holiday dinner at home.

Nanny Faye and the Chrisley parents' granddaughter, Chloé, whom they adopted, will be at Savannah's with the rest of the crew on December 25.

MORE ON:
Todd Chrisley
todd chrisley julie guilty verdict fraud not filmed tv show
Source: MEGA

This will be the family's first Christmas without Todd or Julie.

Article continues below advertisement

"They are sad about that, but truly have faith they are coming home," Surgent told RadarOnline.com about the kids celebrating the holidays without their incarcerated parents.

Savannah broke the initial appeal news last month, revealing she "got a call this morning and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing." She gleefully explained they are "one step closer to getting mom and dad home."

"Only about 6 percent of cases that are submitted for oral arguments get accepted. So this is huge news," the Unlocked podcast host shared.

Todd and Julie have to get through Christmas and New Year before their appeal is heard — which should be easy and breezy, except Todd's been on a mission to expose life inside prison.

He held his first interview from behind bars with Chris Cuomo, where he claimed rodents run free inside the prison's food storage, and a dead cat fell from the ceiling and into the inmate food.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley spotted with robert shiver lax
Source: MEGA

Savannah will be hosting her family — minus her parents — at her home for Christmas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Todd's prison denied the claims and gave RadarOnline.com their meal schedule to show what the reality star and his incarcerated pals will be served on Christmas Day — and no cats, rats, or squirrels are on the menu.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.