‘Married to Medicine’ Star Contessa Metcalfe Secretly Filed for Divorce From Husband Scott Before Dismissing It Months Later

Married to Medicine star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe filed for divorce from her husband Scott earlier this year but decided to call it off before a judge made it official. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bravo star filed her petition on March 20, 2023. Contessa said the date of marriage was June 6, 2006.

She said, “Although the parties presently occupy the same residence they have resided in a bona fide state of separation since on or before the filing of this Complaint for divorce.” In her petition, Contessa listed that they share three children, Lauren, Landon, and Laila. She said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no reasonable hope of reconciliation.”

Contessa demanded primary physical custody of the children with “parenting time” being awarded to Scott. She proposed that they share legal custody which would allow them both to have a say in their children’s important life matters. In her filing, Contessa asked the court for the temporary and permanent use of the marital residence — and child support.

Despite her claim there was no hope for a reconciliation, Contessa dismissed the case on November 8 before Scott filed a response. On social media, the couple have shown no signs of trouble. The month after Contessa filed, the couple were seen all smiles on a family vacation.

In October, Scott made multiple posts that featured his wife. A couple of weeks after Contessa dismissed the case in court, the couple were seen next to each other at a holiday party. A week ago, Contessa and Scott both made posts promoting their medical business.

Back in 2021, Contessa and Scott’s marital issues were featured on season 8 of the Bravo show. At the time, her costar said Contessa had filed for legal separation.

The following season, Contessa and Scott appeared to be back on track and the separation was over. At the time, she told Today, “I’ll be honest, I was very much of the belief that it wasn’t just me that was ready to go. We both were not invested in our marriage anymore. We were invested in our kids. We were invested in our business together, but we weren’t invested in being a couple. We had to be honest, address that and decided to stay together, and that’s where we are right now.”

Contessa denied reality television played a role in her marriage's problems. “The marriage that fell apart was gonna fall apart. What it does, though, is it forces you to have tough conversations, because of the fact that you’re sharing your story,” she said. “If it weren’t for reality television, we probably wouldn’t be together today."