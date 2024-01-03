Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kanye West

Kanye West Accused of Owing $1 Million in Unpaid Property and Business Taxes

kanye west miami hotel staffers fed up rapper sources
Source: MEGA

Kanye West has allegedly stopped paying property taxes on two of his Calabasas properties.

By:

Jan. 3 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kanye West is being accused of owning over $1 million in unpaid taxes after his Yeezy Apparel was hit with four liens totaling a whopping $934,033.56, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former billionaire — whose $2 billion status has allegedly tanked to around $400 million — suffered a tumultuous year after his anti-Semitic rants got him canceled across the board with partners like Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and more.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west miami hotel staffers fed up rapper sources
Source: MEGA

He's accused of owning over $1 million in unpaid taxes after his Yeezy Apparel was hit with four liens totaling a whopping $934,033.56.

Now, his dwindling finances are under a microscope.

West's clothing firm, Yeezy Apparel, LLC, has four active tax liens from the past three years for $934,033.56 in unpaid taxes, according to the documents obtained by Daily Mail. That, combined with the Donda rapper's unpaid property taxes for his two Calabasis properties that he shared with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, which total $101,093, allegedly put him $1,035,126.56 behind on payments to Uncle Sam.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the properties is the four-bedroom mansion he bought with his ex-wife in May 2018 for $2.2 million, which he was given as part of the divorce deal. Records show the musician hasn't paid taxes on the $2.2 million pad since 2021.

The second property is West's three-bedroom apartment, which he bought with Kim for $1.6 million in 2017. He allegedly stopped paying taxes on that apartment this year.

kanye west ex business manager drops million fraud lawsuit thomas st john court countersuit dismissed
Source: MEGA

He's also been fighting lawsuits, including a $4.5 million breach of contract suit brought on by his ex-business partner that was recently dropped.

Article continues below advertisement

On top of his alleged unpaid taxes, West has been fighting several lawsuits, including a $4.5 million breach of contract suit brought on by his ex-business partner; however, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported it was recently dropped.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

The rapper put his Malibu oceanfront property on the market for $53 million last month after an ex-employee of West complained about the alleged brutal working conditions.

West enlisted the help of Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim's brokerage for the deal.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west happy pp
Source: MEGA

West put his Malibu property on the market last month after an ex-employee accused him of harsh working conditions.

West went on an apology tour in December after spewing his antisemitic comments and then doubling down on several occasions — a move that put a stain on his career and bank account.

But his apology appeared to be a little too late, according to one Jewish organization.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west ex business manager drops million fraud lawsuit thomas st john court countersuit dismissed
Source: MEGA

Kanye's apology to the Jewish community did not go over well, with the Anti-Defamation League telling RadarOnline.com that he has a long way to go before he's forgiven.

RadarOnline.com spoke with the Anti-Defamation League, and a representative from the organization told us that while his apology is welcomed, the rapper has a long road to go before he's forgiven.

"After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt. Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome," a spokesperson from ADL said in a statement.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.