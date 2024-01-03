Kanye West Accused of Owing $1 Million in Unpaid Property and Business Taxes

Kanye West is being accused of owning over $1 million in unpaid taxes after his Yeezy Apparel was hit with four liens totaling a whopping $934,033.56, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former billionaire — whose $2 billion status has allegedly tanked to around $400 million — suffered a tumultuous year after his anti-Semitic rants got him canceled across the board with partners like Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and more.