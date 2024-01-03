Kanye West Accused of Owing $1 Million in Unpaid Property and Business Taxes
Kanye West is being accused of owning over $1 million in unpaid taxes after his Yeezy Apparel was hit with four liens totaling a whopping $934,033.56, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former billionaire — whose $2 billion status has allegedly tanked to around $400 million — suffered a tumultuous year after his anti-Semitic rants got him canceled across the board with partners like Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and more.
Now, his dwindling finances are under a microscope.
West's clothing firm, Yeezy Apparel, LLC, has four active tax liens from the past three years for $934,033.56 in unpaid taxes, according to the documents obtained by Daily Mail. That, combined with the Donda rapper's unpaid property taxes for his two Calabasis properties that he shared with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, which total $101,093, allegedly put him $1,035,126.56 behind on payments to Uncle Sam.
One of the properties is the four-bedroom mansion he bought with his ex-wife in May 2018 for $2.2 million, which he was given as part of the divorce deal. Records show the musician hasn't paid taxes on the $2.2 million pad since 2021.
The second property is West's three-bedroom apartment, which he bought with Kim for $1.6 million in 2017. He allegedly stopped paying taxes on that apartment this year.
On top of his alleged unpaid taxes, West has been fighting several lawsuits, including a $4.5 million breach of contract suit brought on by his ex-business partner; however, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported it was recently dropped.
The rapper put his Malibu oceanfront property on the market for $53 million last month after an ex-employee of West complained about the alleged brutal working conditions.
West enlisted the help of Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim's brokerage for the deal.
West went on an apology tour in December after spewing his antisemitic comments and then doubling down on several occasions — a move that put a stain on his career and bank account.
But his apology appeared to be a little too late, according to one Jewish organization.
RadarOnline.com spoke with the Anti-Defamation League, and a representative from the organization told us that while his apology is welcomed, the rapper has a long road to go before he's forgiven.
"After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt. Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome," a spokesperson from ADL said in a statement.