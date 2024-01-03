Outgoing Harvard President Claudine Gay to Retain Six-Figure Salary After Resignation

Gay stated that it was in the best interests of the university for her to resign so the community "can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual."

She admitted that amid the public outcry, it has been "distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor" and equally "frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus."

"When my brief presidency is remembered, I hope it will be seen as a moment of reawakening to the importance of striving to find our common humanity — and of not allowing rancor and vituperation to undermine the vital process of education," she concluded.