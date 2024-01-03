Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals

Outgoing Harvard President Claudine Gay to Retain Six-Figure Salary After Resignation

claudine gay professor job salary revealed after resignation as president pp

Outgoing Harvard president Claudine Gay will still be bringing home a six-figure salary as a member of the university staff, according to reports.

By:

Jan. 3 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Outgoing Harvard president Claudine Gay will still bring home a handsome salary as a member of the university staff following her resignation.

Gay will return to a teaching role in the political sciences department and likely maintain a similar six-figure stipend in the coming months, RadarOnline.com has learned amid her plagiarism scandal and ongoing backlash over her response to questions about antisemitism on campus during a congressional hearing in December.

Article continues below advertisement
claudine gay professor job salary revealed after resignation as president

Gay has been under fire amid ongoing backlash over her response to questions about antisemitism on campus during a congressional hearing in December.

She had served as the school's top administrator for only six months and announced her departure on Jan. 2.

Records showed that Gay previously earned $879,079 as a faculty of arts and sciences dean in 2021 and $824,068 in 2020.

"It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president. This is not a decision I came to easily," Gay wrote in part.

Article continues below advertisement
claudine gay professor job salary revealed after resignation as president
Source: MEGA

Just last month, Gay lit the first menorah candle during a ceremony that was held at Harvard Park, continuing public appearances after her answers at a congressional hearing amid the Israel-Hamas war sparked fury.

Gay stated that it was in the best interests of the university for her to resign so the community "can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual."

She admitted that amid the public outcry, it has been "distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor" and equally "frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus."

"When my brief presidency is remembered, I hope it will be seen as a moment of reawakening to the importance of striving to find our common humanity — and of not allowing rancor and vituperation to undermine the vital process of education," she concluded.

MORE ON:
Scandals
Article continues below advertisement
claudine gay professor job salary revealed after resignation as president
Source: MEGA

Gay stated that it was in the best interests of the university for her to resign so the community "can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual."

Alan M. Garber will now fill in for Gay temporarily as interim president until Harvard selects a new chief.

Just last month, Gay lit the first menorah candle during a ceremony that was held at Harvard Park, continuing public appearances after her answers at a congressional hearing amid the Israel-Hamas war sparked fury.

During the hearing, Gay stood by her stance that antisemitic demonstrations were protected under the university's policies regarding free speech, and she vowed to protect those policies despite the backlash Harvard and several other prestigious American schools were receiving.

"We embrace a commitment to free expression – even views that are objectionable, offensive, and hateful," Gay said before she was plagued by bombshell claims of academic plagiarism.

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, a Harvard grad herself, said Gay keeping a job on campus sets a bad precedent.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"She's not fit to be a faculty member," Stefanik claimed in a statement to the New York Post. "It's unacceptable when you have students at Harvard who would be expelled for plagiarism to allow a faculty member who has nearly 50 examples of plagiarism in their very slim body of academic work. It's absurd and everybody knows it. Harvard knows it too."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.