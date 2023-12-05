Fox News Contributor Rants About 'That Black Woman in Power' While Referring to Harvard President After Backlash Over Anti-Semitism on Campus
Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce was outraged after seeing Harvard president Dr. Claudine Gay being questioned by Rep. Elise Stefanik about the anti-Semitism on her campus, leading to a fiery rant during a TV segment.
Bruce blasted Gay while appearing on The Faulkner Focus, RadarOnline.com has learned, after college presidents were forced to face House Republicans to address the division on campuses fueled further by the Israel-Hamas war.
"That Black woman in power, God help us, she has abandoned that power!" Bruce said Tuesday.
During the Congressional hearing, Stefanik cited multiple instances of students chanting, "There is only one solution. Intifada, Revolution," and, "globalize the intifada," since Hamas' October 7 attack.
"We embrace a commitment to free expression, even of views that are objectionable, offensive, hateful. It's when that speech crosses into conduct that violates our policies against bullying, harassment, and intimidation," Gay said before Stefanik stopped her.
"Does that speech not cross that barrier? Does that speech not call for the genocide of Jews and the elimination of Israel?" Stefanik doubled down.
Gay noted that "hateful speech is personally abhorrent to me," while explaining that Harvard embraces a commitment to free expression.
"Harvard ranks the lowest when it comes to protecting Jewish students," Stefanik highlighted. "This is why I've called for your resignation and your testimony today. Not being able to answer with more clarity speaks volumes."
- War of Words: Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens Fight Over College Students Protesting Against Israel
- Meghan McCain Loses It On 'The View' Co-Hosts Joy Behar And Whoopi Goldberg During Off-The-Rails Discussion About Israel-Palestine Relations
- WATCH: Ben Shapiro Slams 'Disgraceful' Candace Owens for Her 'Ridiculous' Israel-Hamas Comments
The Harvard president avoided discussing specific actions taken against students accused of making those remarks and that greatly upset Bruce.
"It is heartbreaking to see a woman in such a position of power abandon that power. She sounds like a robot," Bruce said while chatting with host Harris Faulkner. "She refuses to answer questions. Everything is at stake. The future of those young people is at stake."
"What does she exactly want? Does she want genocide to happen first?" Bruce questioned.
"So this is what the problem is, is that this isn't just some slogan or chant. We would be hearing something very different if it was people in robes, in Klan robes, shouting 'Lynch certain people,' using certain words. It would be inherently and deeply unacceptable."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Action would be taken," Bruce declared, claiming there is a double standard. "Those people would be expelled because it would be a hate crime. We've gone through years of hate crimes being defined. This is the epitome of it. And that Black woman in power, God help us, she has abandoned that power!"