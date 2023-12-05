Nic Kerdiles' Estate Hit With ANOTHER Creditor's Claim Over Alleged Debt After Star's Sudden Passing

This comes just one week after we broke the story that JPMorgan Chase Bank is coming for the 4-figures it accused Kerdiles' estate of owing, with the largest bank in the United States even taking on late charges for past due payments.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Kerdiles' mom, Nathalie, and his dad, Michel, were declared joint co-executors of his estate earlier last month, meaning it will be their responsibility to decide what to do next.