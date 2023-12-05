Nic Kerdiles' Estate Hit With ANOTHER Creditor's Claim Over Alleged Debt After Star's Sudden Passing
Nic Kerdiles' estate has been hit with another creditor's claim — this time, American Express is coming for the money it says the late NHL star owes them. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé's estate was slapped with a claim for $728.90 from the credit card giant on Tuesday, more than two months after his tragic death.
This comes just one week after we broke the story that JPMorgan Chase Bank is coming for the 4-figures it accused Kerdiles' estate of owing, with the largest bank in the United States even taking on late charges for past due payments.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Kerdiles' mom, Nathalie, and his dad, Michel, were declared joint co-executors of his estate earlier last month, meaning it will be their responsibility to decide what to do next.
They have options. The parents of the Chrisley Knows Best star's former flame can either dispute the claims or pay the alleged debts.
Kerdiles died on September 23 after his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle in Nashville, Tennessee. The ex-reality star-turned-relator was only 29 years old.
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Kerdiles' cause of death was blunt force trauma. We obtained the ex-hockey star's autopsy and toxicology reports from the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville, Tennessee, revealing he had alcohol in his system when he crashed.
According to the medical examiner's report, Kerdiles suffered injuries, including "scratches of the skin, bruises, tears of the skin, multiple broken bones, bruising of the brain, and associated bleeding." His matter of death was ruled an accident.
Kerdiles' toxicology revealed he had a BAC of .124% at the time of his death. The legal limit in Tennessee is .08.
Sources close to the Chrisleys told RadarOnline.com that Kerdiles was cremated. We obtained his will, showing his final wishes were drafted on December 22, 2022, just nine months before his death.
Savannah — who got engaged to Nic in December 2018 before calling it off in 2020 — broke her silence on his death, with insiders sharing she was taking his passing "hour by hour."
Her imprisoned parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley — who are serving time in prison for their fraud convictions — also addressed Kerdiles' sudden passing, with their attorney, Jay Surgent, telling RadarOnline.com exclusively, "They will miss him forever because he was irreplaceable."