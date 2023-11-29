Your tip
Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Estate Hit With Creditor's Claim Over 4-Figure Debt After NHL Star's Death

nic kerdiles
Source: @nickerdiles/Instagram

Nic Kerdiles died in September in a motorcycle crash.

By:

Nov. 28 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Creditors are knocking on the door of Nic Kerdiles' estate months after his death. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that JPMorgan Chase Bank is demanding that the estate of Savannah Chrisley's ex kick over the 4-figure sum it claims the late NHL star owes after his tragic motorcycle passing.

savannah chrisley fiance nic kerdiles dead autospy results
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

JPMorgan Chase Bank filed two separate claims for amounts owed.

The claims, which outline Kerdiles' debt, were filed in Davidson County, Tennessee, this week. One claim is a measly amount of $378.87 on a Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card, which included a past-due amount of $80. The 29-year-old — who died on September 23 — has an upcoming bill that the largest bank in the United States wanted to make sure his estate is aware of.

According to the document, Kerdiles' minimum payment of $120 is due on December 5.

nic kerdiles autopsy
Source: @nickerdiles/Instagram

Nic posted this eerie photo just hours before his fatal motorcycle accident.

That's not the only bill JPMorgan Chase Bank claimed Kerdiles' owed. The corporation filed a second claim — but this one was for $3,852.13 on a Chase Sapphire card, which included a past-due amount of $245.

The minimum payment of $285 was due on Sunday, November 26.

Kerdiles' mom, Nathalie, and dad, Michel, were declared joint co-executors of his estate earlier this month, meaning it will now be their responsibility to take the next steps.

The parents of Chrisley's former flame can either dispute the claims or make sure the financial giant gets its money.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

MORE ON:
Nic Kerdiles
nic kerdiles mom
Source: @nickerdiles/Instagram

Nic's mom and father were named co-executors of his estate.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Kerdiles' cause of death was blunt force trauma. We obtained the ex-Chrisley Knows Best star's autopsy and toxicology reports from the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville, Tennessee, revealing he had alcohol in his system when his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle.

According to the medical examiner's report, Kerdiles suffered injuries, including "scratches of the skin, bruises, tears of the skin, multiple broken bones, bruising of the brain, and associated bleeding." His matter of death was ruled an accident.

Kerdiles' toxicology revealed he had a BAC of .124% at the time of his death. The legal limit in Tennessee is .08.

savannah chrisley fiance nic kerdiles dead autospy results
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah and Nic got engaged in December 2018 before calling it off in 2020.

Sources close to the Chrisleys told RadarOnline.com that Kerdiles was cremated. We obtained his will, showing his final wishes were drafted on December 22, 2022, just nine months before his death.

Savannah — who got engaged to Nic in December 2018 before calling it off in 2020 — broke her silence on his death, with insiders sharing she was taking his passing "hour by hour."

