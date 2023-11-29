Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Estate Hit With Creditor's Claim Over 4-Figure Debt After NHL Star's Death
Creditors are knocking on the door of Nic Kerdiles' estate months after his death. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that JPMorgan Chase Bank is demanding that the estate of Savannah Chrisley's ex kick over the 4-figure sum it claims the late NHL star owes after his tragic motorcycle passing.
The claims, which outline Kerdiles' debt, were filed in Davidson County, Tennessee, this week. One claim is a measly amount of $378.87 on a Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card, which included a past-due amount of $80. The 29-year-old — who died on September 23 — has an upcoming bill that the largest bank in the United States wanted to make sure his estate is aware of.
According to the document, Kerdiles' minimum payment of $120 is due on December 5.
That's not the only bill JPMorgan Chase Bank claimed Kerdiles' owed. The corporation filed a second claim — but this one was for $3,852.13 on a Chase Sapphire card, which included a past-due amount of $245.
The minimum payment of $285 was due on Sunday, November 26.
Kerdiles' mom, Nathalie, and dad, Michel, were declared joint co-executors of his estate earlier this month, meaning it will now be their responsibility to take the next steps.
The parents of Chrisley's former flame can either dispute the claims or make sure the financial giant gets its money.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Kerdiles' cause of death was blunt force trauma. We obtained the ex-Chrisley Knows Best star's autopsy and toxicology reports from the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville, Tennessee, revealing he had alcohol in his system when his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle.
According to the medical examiner's report, Kerdiles suffered injuries, including "scratches of the skin, bruises, tears of the skin, multiple broken bones, bruising of the brain, and associated bleeding." His matter of death was ruled an accident.
Kerdiles' toxicology revealed he had a BAC of .124% at the time of his death. The legal limit in Tennessee is .08.
Sources close to the Chrisleys told RadarOnline.com that Kerdiles was cremated. We obtained his will, showing his final wishes were drafted on December 22, 2022, just nine months before his death.
Savannah — who got engaged to Nic in December 2018 before calling it off in 2020 — broke her silence on his death, with insiders sharing she was taking his passing "hour by hour."