Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Estate Hit With Creditor's Claim Over 4-Figure Debt After NHL Star's Death

Creditors are knocking on the door of Nic Kerdiles ' estate months after his death. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that JPMorgan Chase Bank is demanding that the estate of Savannah Chrisley 's ex kick over the 4-figure sum it claims the late NHL star owes after his tragic motorcycle passing.

The claims, which outline Kerdiles' debt, were filed in Davidson County, Tennessee, this week. One claim is a measly amount of $378.87 on a Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card, which included a past-due amount of $80. The 29-year-old — who died on September 23 — has an upcoming bill that the largest bank in the United States wanted to make sure his estate is aware of.

According to the document, Kerdiles' minimum payment of $120 is due on December 5.