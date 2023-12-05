Your tip
Cardi B and Offset Spark Breakup Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other Post-Cheating Scandal

cardi b offset unfollow each other breakup
Source: MEGA

They accused each other of cheating earlier this year.

Dec. 5 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

There appears to be trouble in paradise for Cardi B and Offset's marriage... again, RadarOnline.com has learned. The pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram, with the Bongos singer dropping hints that she might be over their relationship.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the couple — who married in 2017 — stopped following one another on IG Monday. Interestingly enough, Cardi and Offset still follow each other's fan accounts.

While breakup rumors continued to spread, the I Like That rapper, 31, poured salt on the wound with several IG stories that have since disappeared.

cardi b demands nicki minaj fight not be used as evidence assault trial
Source: MEGA

The 'WAP' rapper may have dropped a hint when she mentioned outgrowing relationships.

What she shared next amid the split speculation sparked rumors the two might have grown apart, with Cardi revealing she's in her selfish era.

"You know when you just out grow (sic) relationships," Cardi wrote. "I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!"

She's not the only one dropping subtle hints about possible problems either.

Offset shared a Scarface clip, showing Tony Montana screaming at an old pal about being in charge and responsible for their success. He provided no other context.

RadarOnline.com reached out to Cardi and Offset's reps for comment.

offset cardib music awards
Source: MEGA

Cardi and Offset married in 2017. They share two children.

The married duo has hit snags in their relationship before, even breaking up at one point. Cardi and Offset share two children together — daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2.

At the time of this post, RadarOnline.com can confirm that neither has filed for divorce.

MORE ON:
Cardi B
It wasn't long ago that Offset and Cardi accused each other of being unfaithful in their marriage. The Migos rapper, who's also 31, put his wife on blast when he claimed she had cheated in a since-deleted post in June.

offset mega
Source: MEGA

Offset accused Cardi of being unfaithful in June.

"My wife f----- a N----- on me gang yall n----- know how I come," Offset claimed on his Instagram. While Cardi stayed quiet for a bit, she fired back in a heated rant while denying the allegations.

“First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” she said in response. “Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey! Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man.”

nicki minaj kenneth petty day house arrest threaten cardi b offset jpg
Source: MEGA

She denied the allegations — and claimed that if she was having an affair, it would be leaked.

“Come on now. I’m f------ Cardi B,” she continued, suggesting that it would be leaked if she was having an affair.

This wasn't the first cheating allegation that rocked their relationship, though. Offset got tangled in an affair rumor years ago, but Cardi defended her man while telling fans she warned him not to “pull that s--- again” or “lose” her forever.

