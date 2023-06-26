Cardi B Accuses Offset of Cheating After Rapper Claimed She Was Unfaithful
Cardi B refused to stay silent after her husband Offset accused her of cheating, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Migos member claimed his wife had been unfaithful on Monday in a since-deleted Instagram story.
Refusing to let the post go unanswered, the Bodak Yellow rapper took to Twitter hours later, where she turned the tables and accused him of cheating in an expletive-filled rant.
"My wife f----- a N----- on me gang yall n----- know how I come," Offset wrote in the Instagram story that featured a plain black background and white text. Cardi clapped back, denying the allegation.
She further claimed that even if she wanted to cheat on her husband, it would be nearly impossible given her celebrity and their high-profile relationship.
The WAP rapper was clearly enraged by the accusation and even threatened to hit Offset in the head with a bottle over his claim.
Cardi branded Offset as the "country man" to her fans and appeared to suggest the Stir Fry rapper was in mental anguish — and his cheating allegation against her could be a result of a mental health crisis.
The couple's accusations against one another followed Sunday's BET Awards. Cardi was noticeably absent from her husband's arm on the red carpet, despite the evening being an emotional event for the Migos crew.
Late Migos member Takeoff was honored with a tribute at the award ceremony. Offset was joined by Quavo, who he reconciled with following Takeoff's fatal shooting at a Houston bowling alley.
While the status of Cardi and Offset's marriage remains unclear, the BET Awards was not the first public event as of late where the couple was estranged from one another. Cardi was not seen with her husband in France for his recent Paris Fashion Week events.
Offset was a featured guest for Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto's 2024 Spring/Summer collection. While neither Cardi nor Offset confirmed a split, fans took sides after Monday's social media drama.