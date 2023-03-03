Cardi B & Offset's McDonalds Meal Boycotted, Multiple Franchises Refuse To Promote Limited-Time Special
A number of McDonald's franchises have declined to promote the new Cardi B and Offset meal, RadarOnline.com has learned, as restaurant owners complained the couple's music and lifestyle doesn't align with the food giant's "family-friendly values."
Some owners feel the celebrity-endorsed promotion — which became available on Valentine's Day for a limited time — breaks the Golden Arches Code for marketing, and have opted to push back.
The Golden Arches Code states that branding and promotions should not feature "musical partnerships associated with content that includes offensive language in the lyrics."
The majority of complaints came from franchise owners with restaurants in the Southeastern and mid-Atlantic regions, according to the Wall Street Journal, although the exact number of locations has not been confirmed.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Cardi B and Offset.
At this time, they have not yet addressed the backlash from the McDonald's owners who want to sever ties with the rap stars.
"Cardi and Offset are an iconic couple who have their own date-night tradition at McDonald's that goes back years," McDonald's US chief marketing officer Tariq Hassan previously told Insider about their vision for the promotional meal.
"We're proud to share a little piece of that with customers across the US with our latest campaign, which is about love and celebrating the special moments we all share over McDonald's."
"Across our marketing, we're focused on putting McDonald's at the center of culture," he added. "Artist collabs have helped reignite fans' love for our food and fueled significant business momentum, both for the company and our restaurant owner/operators."
Those who are still ordering the meal get Cardi's personal favorite: a cheeseburger, BBQ Sauce, and a Coke, served alongside Offset's go-to: a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, paired with a large order of fries and an apple pie.
The Migos rapper said he and Cardi love to pick up a quick late-night meal in his announcement.
"It doesn't have to be all boujee," said Offset. "Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that's it."