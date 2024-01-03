Nigel Lythgoe Slashes Price of Paso Robles Winery by $5.5 Million Before Paula Abdul Lawsuit

She outlined two alleged incidents, one of which she claimed she told her representative about but did not pursue the accusations out of fear of retaliation. Abdul also claimed that he called her at some point after the alleged incidents and "taunted" her by saying they should celebrate because it had been "7 years and the statute of limitations had run."

Lythgoe denied her accusations, with his rep telling RadarOnline.com, "To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement. For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear – and entirely platonic – friends and colleagues. Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for."