Paula Abdul Sues Nigel Lythgoe for Sexual Assault, Claims He Forced Himself on Her During 'American Idol' and 'SYTYCD'
Paula Abdul has sued Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault, claiming the American Idol executive forced himself on her during her stints as a judge on the singing competition show as well as So You Think You Can Dance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles court on Friday, outlining Abdul's shocking allegations.
According to the Straight Up singer, 61, the first alleged assault happened during "one of Idol's initial seasons" while they were on the road for the audition process.
In the documents obtained by TMZ, Abdul claimed Lythgoe shoved her against a wall in a hotel elevator, grabbed her breasts and genitals, and tried to stick his tongue down her throat.
She said she pushed him away and ran out of the elevator and into her hotel room as soon as the doors opened. Abdul claimed she immediately called her representative to report the alleged incident but didn't pursue her accusations because she feared she'd be fired.
Abdul claimed that the second alleged assault happened in 2015 when she signed a new contract to be a judge on SYTYCD, also executive-produced by Lythgoe.
The Opposites Attract singer claimed that the television mogul, 74, invited her to his home, claiming they'd discuss career opportunities. She said she accepted under the pretense it was a work situation.
Abdul claimed the alleged incident was anything but professional. In the documents, the performer accused Lythgoe of forcing himself on top of her as she sat on his couch and, again, allegedly tried kissing her. She claimed he told her they'd make an "excellent power couple" before she pushed him off of her, said she wasn't interested, and beelined it out of his house.
Another haunting accusation is that Abdul alleged Lythgoe called her at some point after the alleged incidents and "taunted" her by saying they should celebrate because it had been "7 years and the statute of limitations had run."
The Forever Your Girl singer alleged she was a victim of harassment and discrimination during her time on American Idol — so she's suing Lythgoe, 19 Entertainment, and FremantleMedia North America for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, and negligence.
But Abdul doesn't claim to be Lythgoe's only alleged victim. She also claimed to have witnessed him groping one of her assistants in 2015 during her SYTYCD judging stint.
Abdul's lawsuit falls under California's Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which waives the statute of limitations on some sexual misconduct allegations.
RadarOnline.com has contacted Lythgoe's rep for comment.